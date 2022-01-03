Way-too-early 2022 Auburn defense and special teams depth chart

Some decisions of current players still need to be made, players may depart to the portal and Auburn will surely bring in some players through the transfer portal, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. Note: Not all players on Auburn's roster is included on the depth chart and if a player hasn't announced their intention to return and take advantage of their COVID year, they will not be on the depth chart. A potential look at Auburn's defense next year:

Eku Leota and Romello Height celebrate against Houston. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

EDGE 1. Derick Hall (Senior) 2. Romello Height (Redshirt Sophomore) Auburn got the news it was looking for this week when Derick Hall announced his return for next season. Hall led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season. Hall progressively got better throughout the season and with some more offseason development, he could be a real threat to become an All-SEC player next year. Romello Height's numbers don't jump off the page — 18 tackles and three tackles for loss — but he looked visibly like a future s stud coming off the edge. He redshirted his freshman season and became a good rotational EDGE this year. He has the tools and speed to become a dangerous weapon for Auburn's defense down the line.

Defensive Line 1. Colby Wooden (Redshirt Junior) 2. Zykeivous Walker (Redshirt Sophomore) 3. Marquis Robinson (Redshirt Freshman) The Auburn defensive line is absolutely loaded with talent for next year, especially after Colby Wooden chose to return. Wooden racked up 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while playing all over the defensive line this season. He returned to boost his draft stock, and he has a legitimate chance at working his way into a Day One pick in the NFL Draft. The backup behind Wooden is uncertain with how many defensive linemen there are and where they'll play (J.J. Pegues is a strong candidate to be here), but Zykeivous Walker is the choice for now. Walker has played sparingly his first two seasons at Auburn, but came in as a highly-rated prospect and has a ton of potential. It's worth keeping an eye on Marquis Robinson, who worked hard in practice this season and earned playing time against Georgia.



Defensive Line 1. Marcus Harris (Junior) 2. Jeffrey M'ba (Sophomore) Marcus Harris was arguably Auburn's best get out of the transfer portal last offseason as he quickly became a playmaker on the defensive line. He racked up 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last year. Behind him is the incoming JUCO product Jeffrey M'ba, who is the No. 2 overall JUCO player and has a good chance to immediately find the field his first season at Auburn.

Nose Tackle 1. Marquis Burks (Senior) OR Jayson Jones (Redshirt Sophmore) 2. J.J. Pegues (Junior) 3. Lee Hunter (Redshirt Freshman) Auburn got two big boosts to the interior of the defensive line with Marquis Burks opting to return and landing Jayson Jones out of the transfer portal. The two make up a strong one-two punch that can rotate at the nose tackle spot. The Auburn staff and specifically Nick Eason thinks extremely highly of J.J. Pegues and his future as a defensive lineman. He has the size to play nose tackle, but also the speed and athleticism to play somewhere else along the defensive line next season. Lee Hunter didn't play his freshman season but was the highest-rated player in the Class of 2021 and will certainly work his way into the rotation in the near future.

EDGE 1. Eku Leota (Senior) 2. Dylan Brooks (Redshirt Freshman) OR Cam Riley (Junior) Coming off the other side from Derick Hall is set to be Eku Leota, who proved to be another strong addition through the transfer portal. Leota had 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks and forced a fumble. Leota especially came on strong later in the season when T.D. Moultry had to sit out and he got a chance to start. Dylan Brooks was the second-highest-rated player in the 2021 class and while he didn't play during his freshman season, he began to progress throughout the season in practice and in the weight room and could be a rotational piece next year. Also, look out for Cam Riley to potentially move over to the EDGE spot. The linebacker is listed at 6'5", 219 pounds and played some EDGE this year. With his size and speed, EDGE could be more of his future.

Linebacker 1. Owen Pappoe (Senior) 2. Cam Riley (Junior) OR Joko Willis (Sophomore) Owen Pappoe announced his decision to return on Sunday, which is big considering Auburn's two most productive linebackers this year in Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten are on the way out. If healthy, Pappoe is going to be key for Auburn's defense next year. Behind him is potentially Riley or Joko Willis, who was a strong special teams player his first season at Auburn and got a little bit of playing time at linebacker.

Linebacker 1. Wesley Steiner (Redshirt Sophomore) OR Transfer 2. Desmond Tisdol (Redshirt Sophomore) OR Robert Woodyard (Freshman) For now Wesley Steiner is listed as the second starting linebacker, but this is set to be a major target for Auburn in the transfer portal. Steiner had 21 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss this year, but probably needs a little more development before stepping into a starting linebacker role in the SEC. Desmond Tisdol hasn't played much his first two seasons on the Plains, but could end up getting some time as a rotational linebacker next year. As could Robert Woodyard, the in-state prospect who flipped from Alabama and was behind just Austin Ausberry in the recruiting rankings for Auburn commits.

Nickel 1. Nehemiah Pritchett (Redshirt Junior) OR Donovan Kaufman (Redshirt Sophomore) 2. Austin Ausberry (Freshman) Nehemiah Pritchett ended up moving inside and playing a lot of nickel this season with Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson playing the two outside cornerback roles. Pritchett could end up sliding back outside or sticking at nickel. Another option is Donovan Kaufman who got some run at nickel and safety during his first season at Auburn. Keep an eye on Austin Ausberry, who could play nickel, cornerback or safety next year.

Cornerback 1. Jaylin Simpson (Redshirt Junior) 2. Keionte Scott (Sophomore) Jaylin Simpson, when healthy, is a strong man coverage corner and has All-SEC potential for the Auburn defense. With Roger McCreary departing, he's set to be CB1 next year. And stepping in behind him is JUCO product Keionte Scott, who should be able to naturally slide right in and provide valuable playing time as a depth piece or even as a starter opposite Simpson.

Cornerback 1. Ro Torrence (Junior) OR Nehemiah Pritchett (Redshirt Junior) OR Transfer 2. JaDarian Rhym (Freshman) OR Eric Reed Jr. (Redshirt Sophomore) For now, Ro Torrence gets the nod, but Scott, Pritchett or a transfer could end up taking the second corner role. It's entirely up in the air. Behind them is early enrollee JaDarian Rhym and Eric Reed Jr., who will be going into his third year on the Plains.

Safety 1. Zion Puckett (Redshirt Junior) OR Transfer 2. Donovan Kaufman (Redshirt Sophomore) Zion Puckett dealt with injuries throughout the 2021 campaign, but still managed to rack up 48 tackles and prove to be effective alongside Smoke Monday. With that said, the starting spot is still up in the air and a transfer could come in. As could Kaufman, who will play a little safety and nickel.

Safety 1. Marquise Gilbert (Sophomore) OR Transfer 2. Cayden Bridges (Redshirt Freshman) OR Caleb Wooden (Freshman) JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert could certainly slide in and instantly start at safety, or Auburn could dip into the transfer portal here. He was an NJCAA second-team All-American and has the experience needed to step in and play right away. Redshirt freshman Cayden Bridges could end up being the backup behind Gilbert or incoming freshman Caleb Wooden. Wooden is an early enrollee and put together a really strong senior season at Archer before signing with the program on Early Signing Day.

Kicker 1. Alex McPherson (Freshman) 2. Ben Patton (Junior) The kicker role could be up in the air if Anders Carlson comes back, but he'll be rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the Iron Bowl and may not even be ready when the season starts. Even if Carlson does come back, freshman Alex McPherson has an incredible leg and could simply beat him out for the job. He's the kicker of the future for Auburn.

Punter 1. Oscar Chapman (Junior) 2. Alex McPherson (Freshman) Oscar Chapman came on really strong this season and was the SEC's top punter. Behind him, Auburn has some walk-ons or McPherson, who punted in high school along with his field goal kicking duties.

Kick Returner 1. Nehemiah Pritchett (Redshirt Junior) OR Jarquez Hunter (Sophomore) OR Donovan Kaufman (Redshirt Sophomore) Three of the primary kick returners this year all return in Nehemiah Pritchett, Jarquez Hunter and Donovan Kaufman and will probably return to that role next year. Redshirt freshman Tar'Varish Dawson and incoming freshman Jay Fair could also be interesting options with their blazing speed.