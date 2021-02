MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo settled in at Auburn, identified Holden Geriner as a quarterback target, and quickly offered. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound signal caller out of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine responded to the offer, and committed within days.

It has now been a few weeks since his commitment, and the talented passer spoke with rivals about his decision, why Auburn is right for him and more in this interview.