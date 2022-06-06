Warm, family feeling for Rivals100 OT

Auburn | 2024 Rivals100 OT Kam Pringle, from Dorchester, S.C., visited Auburn on Friday and got to meet with coaches and look at Auburn’s campus for the first time.

“The campus is really nice,” Pringle said. “The coaches are great from what I’ve seen. A warm family feeling talking to coaches. Five coaches walked me out of the building, thanking me for coming by.”

Pringle did not participate in the camp that Auburn was hosting, but he did get to watch it and see coach Will Friend in action.







