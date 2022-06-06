Warm, family feeling for Rivals100 OT
Auburn | 2024 Rivals100 OT Kam Pringle, from Dorchester, S.C., visited Auburn on Friday and got to meet with coaches and look at Auburn’s campus for the first time.
“The campus is really nice,” Pringle said. “The coaches are great from what I’ve seen. A warm family feeling talking to coaches. Five coaches walked me out of the building, thanking me for coming by.”
Pringle did not participate in the camp that Auburn was hosting, but he did get to watch it and see coach Will Friend in action.
“It was good seeing him coach players up,” Pringle said. “Seeing how he is as a coach. I like to see coaches in action. Everyone can be good in the recruiting game, I want to see a coach coach.”
The Woodland High product, standing at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, has 25 offers right now and while he isn’t close to a decision, said Auburn would “definitely” be in the race for his top group.
This was the first visit Pringle has taken this summer and he plans to also visit Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson, and Georgia. He also noted that he’ll probably be back in Auburn for a game during the fall.
He is rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 2 OT and No. 15 overall prospect in the class of 2024.