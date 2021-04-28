AuburnSports - Ward fighting through injury

“It's not just the injury and being able to, you know, keep two hands to a ball to hit and drive a ball, to be able to throw, to do everything,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “He's just fighting. He's just fighting to give us everything he's got with what he's got right now. I think that's what I want our fans to know.

Senior Judd Ward has played most of the season with a shoulder injury after running hard into outfield wall against Baylor Feb. 27. He’s hitting just .236 this season after batting .315 in the leadoff spot a year ago.

AUBURN | Injuries have played a big part in Auburn’s 3-15 SEC record. But it hasn’t just been the pitching staff.

“He’s not in a slump, he's not struggling. He's fighting through injury and giving Auburn everything he's got. That's what Judd's doing.”

Ward’s senior season was off to a great start before the injury. He was hitting .375 with two home runs and six RBI in AU first seven games. In the 23 games he’s played since, Ward is hitting .198 with one home run and seven RBI.

When healthy, Ward also possesses one of Auburn’s best and most accurate arms. He came into the season with 11 career outfield assists and added another against Alabama A&M Feb. 23. But he hasn’t had one since the injury.

Even his ability to bunt has been affected.

“I mean, the thing he does the worst right now is bunt,” Thompson said. “I think there was a time in our program where I'd say, 'Judd Ward is the best bunter in the whole program.' Because of a left shoulder that's -- when you can't even get plate coverage to bunt a ball, I mean, that tells you everything you need.”

Thompson has limited Ward in practice and lifted him for a pinch-hitter in the first game of last Sunday’s doubleheader against Florida. He started Brayton Brown in left field in game two.

“He wants to be out there and he wants to play,” said Thompson. “I think we're finally just being a little wiser and protecting him from himself. He's given us everything's he got, but he's not 100 percent right now. I fully want to back Judd that, you know, at full strength and healthy he's doing great things. And he's just fighting -- he's fighting every day.”

Auburn will play at Georgia this weekend beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday’s 11 a.m. on SEC Network.