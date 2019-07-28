War Room: War Eagle Picnic
Florida wanted badly for junior college cornerback Brian George to attend Friday Night Lights. Miami wanted him on campus. So did Arkansas and Texas A&M. George, however, chose to return to Auburn ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news