WAR ROOM: Spring debut

Spring football is in full swing in Auburn. And with it, so are the recruiting visits. As the Tigers have begun spring practice, visitors have been rolling into the building to see the team in action, as the program gears up for its third year under head coach Hugh Freeze. Over the next three weekends, tons of recruits will be here for Big Cat Weekend (April 5) and A-Day (April 12). This weekend, there will be plenty of top targets on campus, which means it's time for the first AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM of the year, presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn.

Brodie McWhorter, 2026 QB — Kingston, Ga. McWhorter visits Auburn Friday, as the Tigers are among his top five schools. The other programs involved are Wisconsin, Colorado, Indiana and Mississippi State and he has a commitment date set for May 15. He'll attend practice Friday morning and leave in the evening.

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 LB — Mobile, Ala. The Auburn commit is expected to visit campus this weekend, as programs like Georgia and Florida have made strong pushes and work toward a flip. He's visited both programs this month, along with Baylor, which is also recruiting Toodle at a high level. He was last on Auburn's campus March 8.

Preston Ashley, 2026 CB — Brandon, Miss. This weekend will be the first trip back to Auburn since last year's spring game for the four-star cornerback out of Brandon, Miss. Following his trip to the Plains, Ashley has spring visits set to Louisville, Florida State, Florida and USC. No official visits have been set yet, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the Tigers get one.

Travis Burgess, 2026 QB — Loganville, Ga. One of Auburn's quarterback targets is set to return to campus for the first time since the Tigers' junior day back in January. Since then, he's visited programs like Wisconsin and North Carolina, as those two programs along with Duke are also set to host him on official visits. His Auburn official visit is set for May 30-June 1.

Parker Pritchett, 2026 OL — Columbus, Ga. Auburn's done a nice job of getting the four-star offensive lineman out of Columbus, Ga., on campus consistently. Yes, it's a short drive, but Jake Thornton continues to make sure the Tigers have a strong relationship with Pritchett and make it known that he's one of their top guys. His official visit to Auburn is set for May 30-June 1, with Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia and Mississippi State also set to get him on campus on officials.

Da'Ron Parks, 2026 OL — Sarasota, Fla. Ahead of his official visit in May, Auburn is expected to get Rivals250 offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks on campus Saturday for an unofficial. Playing in the SEC could be a big draw for the Sarasota, Fla., native and we'll see if the Tigers make a jump following the visit.

KJ Ford, 2026 EDGE — Duncanville, Texas Auburn defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni is getting one of the top prospects on an unofficial visit this weekend in KJ Ford. The four-star recently set a top 12 of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, USC and Missouri. He visited Missouri, Florida and Alabama earlier this month and has future spring visits set to USC and Texas A&M. His Auburn official visit is set for June 10-12.

NEW INTEL Nolan Wilson, 2026 DE — Picayune, Miss. The Rivals250 defensive end dropped by Auburn Friday afternoon. He visited Florida State and Alabama earlier this month and has official visits lined up with Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and USC. His official visit to Auburn is scheduled for June 6-8.