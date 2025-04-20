Tigers land portal LB

It was a quick decision for Wheatland, who arrived Friday afternoon for an official visit to Auburn and committed to Auburn Sunday, AuburnSports.com confirmed.

Wheatland signed with Maryland as a three-star prospect out of Gaithersburg, Md., in the 2022 class.

As a true freshman, Wheatland recorded stats in eight games, tallying 17 tackles on the year. He saw increased production as a sophomore, recording 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks. One of his most productive games of the season was in the Music City Bowl against Auburn, where he had five tackles and one sack.

Wheatland started all 11 games he played in last season for the Terrapins, finishing the season with 42 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery.