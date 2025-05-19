Auburn showed 'a lot of good things' for 4-star OL

"It was great," Parks said. "It was like, you know, treating me like family. That's kind of what I’m looking for in a school. It was great, family-oriented. My parents loved it, I loved it."

The No. 203 player in the 2026 class used his first official visit on Auburn, traveling to the Plains from Sarasota, Fla., for the first time since late March. Overall, it "100%" set the tone for the remainder of the summer.

Highlights from the visit include being around current players, meeting other recruits and going more in-depth on what life is like as an Auburn football player.

"It helped a lot," Parks said. "It was just like they showed me a lot of good things. They kept it real with me. They didn't just tell me everything. They didn't just tell me fluff stuff. That's kind of a good thing about it."

While on campus, Parks spent most of his time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton, as Thornton works to reel in a commitment from the 6-foot-5 lineman.

"He's very, very passionate about what he does," Parks said of Thornton. "He's young, so he's still trying to learn some stuff himself. We're going to grow together as a coach and as a player here."

Other programs set to host Parks on official visits this summer are Kentucky, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Development and relationships are the two most important factors for him, as he looks to have a decision before his senior season.

"I don't want to put a certain date out," Parks said. "It's kind of like a pressure thing, but before the season. I'll play this season committed, so I can just focus on the ball."