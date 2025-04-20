Former Auburn DL considering return

"When Freeze called me, that let me know that he still cared for me and it was more than ball," Hardy said. "When he called me first, letting me know that he wanted me to still come play for him. Coaches like Coach Dom (Studzinksi), like being around those guys when I was at Liberty helped me a lot. So, coming here and considering Coach Freeze was a big change from Liberty to here."

The former Rivals100 defensive tackle that signed with Auburn in the 2020 class before transferring to Liberty after one season is back in the portal. Freeze was the first coach that called him, and Hardy found himself back on campus over the weekend.

Freeze was Hardy's coach at Liberty until taking the Auburn job following the 2022 season. King-Williams was a graduate assistant with the Flames during Hardy's time with the program, but now, he's climbed the ranks and would be Hardy's position coach.

"Me and Vontrell were real close," Hardy said. "I say that started because I think my first year at Liberty, I wasn't really playing. I was just always in Vontrell's pocket, just trying to learn something every day. He was always that guy getting me better. Now he's a D-line coach. I think he's learned more and I've learned more since I've been in college. So putting those two together would probably be really good."

Hardy knows how much he's changed since his previous time in Auburn. He's no longer the young guy in the room — he'd have to be the leader.

"I know that they need a nose and a tackle," Hardy said. "Knowing that there are going to be young guys behind me, I'm probably going to have to change my role if I do come here of being a leader. All the young dudes, you've got dudes that haven't really played this type of big ball yet. I'll probably have to teach them a little bit. Nothing too crazy, but just let them know how it is and the difference."

The idea of being a leader and veteran presence is something that not only excites him, but serves as a motivating factor as well.

"That means it's going to push me harder and I'm going to have to work harder," Hardy said. "Not be able to be in the shadows, to be able to hide away, stay out of the way. I'm going to actually have to work. And that's really the reason I hit the portal, to be around guys that's going to push me."

When it comes down to decision time, relationships are going to be the most important factor for him. He's also considering a visit to Florida.

"This staff might be my favorite staff that I've had since I've been in college," Hardy said. "Relationships is a big, key part. And people think about all that money, I just want to go play ball."