Auburn football's story continues Saturday. One week after a disappointing loss to Cal, the Tigers have made a change at quarterback ahead of their game against New Mexico. One thing that hasn't changed is the quality of recruits that are expected to visit. With all the talent anticipated on campus, it's time for another

FIRST THINGS FIRST With five straight home games to start the year, the New Mexico game on paper looks like it could have been a slow weekend of recruiting. However, it's anything but that. The first official visitors of the fall will be on campus, a couple of familiar faces for the Auburn staff. Additionally, two undecided prospects that Auburn's made a strong push for will return to campus for the second time in three weeks. Let's get into it.

OFFICIAL VISITORS There will be two official visitors this weekend. Both are Auburn commits along the defensive line, as Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford will be the first official visitors of the fall. Auburn will look to firm those commitments up with a big weekend.

BRING OUT THE BIG DOGS This weekend could prove to be huge for the Tigers' 2025 class if things go well. It's expected to get two of its biggest remaining targets in the 2025 class back on campus, just two weeks after both were here for the opener. We'll start with running back Ousmane Kromah, who visited Georgia last week and is expected to be in Auburn again this weekend. Kromah noted that one team had begun separating itself following his first visit to the Plains, and there's a growing confidence within Auburn that the Tigers are that team. If Kromah does indeed show up to Auburn this weekend instead of an original trip planned to South Carolina, he could be on commit watch.

Elijah Melendez is the other, returning to Auburn just two weeks after attending the opener. Melendez backed off a Miami pledge that Saturday morning, and it wouldn't be completely shocking if he were to make a pledge to Auburn this weekend. The Tigers did a nice job continuing to stay in the fight for Melendez while he was committed to Miami, and now could be the program to beat for the Rivals100 linebacker. Oklahoma is the other main program in the race, but all signs point to Auburn having the edge.

CAN'T FORGET 2026 Along with all the commits and top targets in the 2025 class, there will be a handful of elite talent in the next class. The headliner for this weekend? Five-star outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Atkinson's spaced out his visits to Auburn this year, making a spring practice visit, one for Big Cat Weekend and now a game day visit. With it being a night game in Jordan Hare Stadium, there should be a great atmosphere to showcase for the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia.

An elite defender on the defensive line, Bryce Perry-Wright returns to Auburn for the first time since Big Cat Weekend. He was in Atlanta for the Week 1 game between Georgia and Clemson, before spending Week 2 in Clemson to watch the Tigers take on App State. He hears from head coach Hugh Freeze and Auburn often, with the culture and the love that Auburn shows the two big things sticking out about the program.

Marquez Daniel continues to show up to Auburn games. The Tuskegee, Ala., native is a short drive away from the Plains and is expected to return this weekend for another visit. Auburn is in a good spot for him early on, with Florida, Tennessee and Texas also drawing some interest.

DJ Bordeaux was on campus for Big Cat Weekend in July and will make his way to Auburn for a game day visit. The three-star quarterback has completed over 62% of his passes this season for Douglas County, with five touchdown passes and one interception.

Other 2026 prospects: WR Kentrell Davis, CB Jalen Williams

LOOKING AHEAD Some of the early names drawing attention in the 2027 class will be on campus this weekend, with one more familiar than the others. Bobby Coleman Jr. has been to every Auburn game this season and it's not surprising, seeing that his older brother Cam, is the Tigers' leading receiver.

Auburn got the offers rolling for massive offensive lineman Joshua Sam Epelle, who starts at left tackle as a sophomore for Douglas County. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee.

The younger brother of Clemson freshman Sammy Brown, 2027 linebacker Max Brown is making a name for himself. As a sophomore, Auburn is one of 12 offers already on the table for Brown. He also holds offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M.