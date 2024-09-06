Auburn made the cross country trip last season. Now it's Cal's turn. Hugh Freeze and his team, which dominated its season opener, are back at home this week for a matchup with Cal for the second straight season. It's the second of five straight home games to open the year, and it's set to be another impressive weekend with important visitors. This means it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST This is another big weekend for Auburn recruiting, but the second straight weekend without any official visitors. That should pick up soon, with a couple Auburn commits planning to take their official visits next weekend.

BRING OUT THE BIG DOGS Four big-time targets were on campus last week and this week rolls out another four targets, with one major one returning. Notre Dame quarterback Deuce Knight is expected to be at his second straight Auburn game Saturday, and if there was a time for Knight to make the switch, this weekend might be it.

Another flip target will be on campus this weekend in wide receiver Samuel Turner, who's expected to visit for the first time this season. Auburn's been on Turner since the summer and the Tigers are putting pressure on Georgia Tech. Turner previously visited for Big Cat Weekend and is set to return at the end of the month for his official visit during the Oklahoma game weekend. It's a good sign for Auburn to get him on campus prior to his official, especially with the Tigers' No. 1 quarterback target also in town.

Auburn is expecting Travis Smith Jr. to visit this weekend, although he told Rivals Thursday evening that he was not planning to visit. This is recruiting, so things can always change, but there will be a spot in the recruiting section for Smith if he does elect to show up.

Joseph Mbatchou has seen his recruitment blow up in the last couple of months. Auburn is just one of a plethora of offers that have rolled in for the 6-foot-6 defensive lineman lately that committed to Florida in late July. He was in Gainesville last week for the Gators' home opener against Miami and will make his first trip to Auburn this weekend. Auburn had success pulling some Florida commits away last season (see Jamonta Waller and Amaris Williams), so we'll see if the Tigers can pluck another defensive player out of Billy Napier's class.

Other 2025 prospects: Mississippi State OL commit Josiah Clemons, CB Chandler Jordan, Texas A&M WR commit TK Norman, Tulane DL commit Nikolas Alston

CAN'T FORGET 2026 This week's visitor list features six undecided prospects within the Rivals250 for the 2026 class, with none higher than defensive end Anthony "Tank" Jones. Auburn may be in better standing with Jones than any of the others, as the 6-foot-3 five-star is a frequent visitor to the Plains. Alabama and Auburn appear to be the front runners in his recruitment, but seeing how Freeze has found success in the Mobile area, the advantage might be the Tigers right now.

An elite quarterback out of California will be on campus this weekend, as Rivals100 QB Luke Fahey is expected to visit Auburn Saturday. He was at Ole Miss last weekend and this will be his first chance to see Auburn.



Returning to Auburn for the second consecutive week is Marquez Daniel out of Tuskegee, Ala. He loves how the staff makes him feel at home and how the offense is able to spread the ball around. Look for Auburn to be a serious contender down the stretch.

Plenty of SEC schools are in pursuit of Tristen Keys, who plans to visit Auburn this weekend. It's one of several visits he has lined up, as Keys plans to visit Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama and Notre Dame in the coming weeks. He updated Rivals.com on his thoughts about Auburn ahead of his visit: "Auburn is keeping all of those boys home and their 2025 class is making a hard push for No. 1," Keys told Rivals. "They're pushing hard, and their players recruit, too. That's a good thing because as recruits we become friends and we build those relationships."

Ben Aigamaua has one guy this weekend to focus on and it's a big one. Four-star Xavier Tiller returns to campus after several visits in the summer where the Tigers made a big push for the tight end. Auburn is a serious contender for Tiller and have made it known to him that he's a top target for the 2026 class. One of his teammates, Tavaris Dice, who's an Auburn commit in the 2025 class, will be on campus this weekend alongside Tiller.

There may not be a program that Anthony Davis has visited more than Auburn and he'll log another trip to the Plains this weekend. The Rivals100 player out of Grayson returns with his teammate Mbatchou for his first game day visit of the season. Davis likes what he's heard on previous visits from DJ Durkin and will get a chance to see Durkin's defense live, as the Tigers work to add the talented linebacker to their 2026 class.

Two running backs will be at the game this weekend, as Carsyn Baker of Langston Hughes and Omar Mabson of Auburn return to campus. Both have visited previously and will look to increase their familiarity with the program and the staff this weekend.

Other 2026 prospects: QB Darnell Kelly

LOOKING AHEAD Three prospects expected to be recruited heavily in a few years will be on campus, as the Tigers have already extended offers to Ellis McGaskin, Ezavier Crowell and Bobby Coleman Jr. McGaskin already holds 20-plus offers and was at Mississippi State last weekend. The 6-foot-1 Mobile, Ala., native will make his first game day visit to Auburn Saturday.

Meanwhile, Crowell has become one of the most well-known names in the state of Alabama because of his skillset in the backfield. He's been one of the key components to Jackson's success and the 2027 running back returns to Auburn this weekend. His trip to Alabama in Week 1 went incredibly well for the Crimson Tide, as he named Alabama his leader following the trip.