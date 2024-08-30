PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

WAR ROOM: Alabama A&M

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Welcome to the 2024 Auburn football season.

It's a welcoming sight, with an updated roster of newcomers that bring excitement and hope into a program searching for its first winning season since 2020. The Tigers take the field Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Alabama A&M to get the party started.

Yes, Alabama A&M is an FCS opponent and Auburn is heavily favored. Does this mean it's a slow weekend in recruiting? Absolutely not.

High-priority prospects are expected in Auburn this weekend, which means it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

With five straight home games to start the season, expect some visits from some big-time prospects to be spread out. None of this weekend's visitors are official visitors, all are unofficial.

COMMITS ARE COMING

Plenty of Auburn commits across the 2025 and 2026 classes are expected in town this weekend for the Tigers' home opener, so expect some additional recruiters in the building.

2025: RB Alvin Henderson, TE Ryan Ghea, TE Hollis Davidson, WR Derick Smith, OL Spencer Dowland, DE Jared Smith, DL Jourdin Crawford, OLB Jakaleb Faulk, CB Donovan Starr, CB Devin Williams, CB Dante Core, S Anquon Fegans, S Eric Winters, P John McGuire

2026: OL Kail Ellis, OLB Shadarius Toodle, OLB Jamichael Garrett

PUZZLE PIECES EXPECTED

Hugh Freeze is pleased with where his 2025 class is at currently, but knows that if he can get a few more pieces, this class could contend for top three status — or even No. 1.

Well, several of those pieces that could push Auburn's 2025 class over the top are expected to be in town for the season-opener, with perhaps none getting more attention than Deuce Knight.

The Notre Dame quarterback commit quickly shifted to Auburn's No. 1 target in late June, when the Tigers cooled on Julian Lewis. As Auburn continued reaching out, Knight's interest in playing in the SEC began picking up and led to a visit at the end of July.

It's been over a month since his visit and it seems that those conversations have only intensified. Auburn could be on the verge of flipping Knight, with this weekend certainly being the time to put him on flip watch.

Another major flip target is five-star Ohio State cornerback commit Na'eem Offord. He visited for Big Cat Weekend and getting him back on campus for a game is a good sign, but there's not as much confidence in Auburn's chances with Offord as there is Knight — at least for now.

Auburn will continue to work on Offord, but it sounds like progress is being made in the efforts with each visit.

Ousmane Kromah continues to have a wild recruitment.

Georgia is expecting him to be in Atlanta for its game against Clemson. Auburn is expecting him to visit for its game against Alabama A&M. Now, it's plausible that Kromah could attend both, as Auburn kicks off over seven hours after Georgia does.

However, it's rare that a recruit visits two campuses in one day. Be sure to monitor the AuburnSports.com Recruiting Notebook on game day to keep an eye out for Kromah's arrival.

Outside of Georgia, Florida State appears to be the biggest threat in his recruitment, although Tennessee is also fighting to be involved.

It may not be over for Elijah Melendez.

Following his official visit to Miami, it appeared that Melendez was satisfied with his choice and that Miami would be where he signed. Not so fast. If Auburn is able to secure a game day visit from Melendez, the Tigers may be able to wiggle their way back into this one.

Erick Smith is the brother of current commit Derick Smith.

He's recently picked up offers from both Iron Bowl schools, with Alabama and Auburn offering in the late summer. There appear to be a couple wideouts ahead of Smith on Auburn's board, but that likely wouldn't hold the Tigers back if Smith wanted to join forces with his brother.

Other notable 2025 visitors: WR Ti Mims, S Rasean Dinkins (Georgia Tech commit), DE Zion Lawson (Vanderbilt commit)

CAN'T FORGET THE 2026's

Auburn sits at the top for the 2026 recruiting class with six members, but don't have a tight end.

Rivals250 tight ends Mack Sutter and JC Anderson are heading to the Plains together this weekend, as Auburn appears to have turned its attention to the 2026 class for the position. Anderson visited at the end of July, while Auburn will be the first of several game day visits already planned for Sutter.

Sutter will visit Ole Miss, Ohio State and Michigan next month, and will be at the Iron Bowl this year.

One of the more local recruits, four-star wideout Marquez Daniel is expected on campus. Daniel, who holds over 20 offers ranging across all power four conferences, plays his high school football at Booker T. Washington in Tuskegee.

Jonaz Walton visited in the summer and is headed back to Auburn for the first game. The 5-foot-9 running back out of Central HS in Carrollton was just on campus for Big Cat Weekend.

Other notable 2026 visitors: RB DeShawn Spencer, CB Dylan Purter, DT Tico Crittendon Jr.


BOBBY COLEMAN IS BACK

The younger brother of Auburn freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman, Bobby Coleman is headed back to the Plains. He was on campus a number of times this summer, once for an elite camp and another for Big Cat Weekend.

Although he's just a 2027, the kid can sling it and was impressive during his time working during the Tigers' camp in June.

Other notable 2027 recruits: CB Chase Johnson, DE Robert Taylor

Notable 2028 recruit: Anthony Flournoy

