WAR ROOM: A-Day

It's been a busy spring for Auburn athletics. This weekend is just another example. Auburn football is set to roll out a new style of A-Day festivities Saturday, where instead of a spring game such in years past, it's an open practice for fans to enjoy. An autograph session will follow the open practice, along with other festivities. Not to mention, for the fourth consecutive weekend, Auburn will have several top recruiting targets on campus, which means it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn.

Advertisement

FIRST THINGS FIRST This spring has been a busy one for Auburn. Every weekend has seen a different group of recruits visit, with some making multiple trips. Instead of one massive weekend, visits have been spread out, allowing recruits to get more one-on-one time with the coaching staff. This weekend isn't any different — there's not a crazy amount of recruits visiting, but more time will be spent with the ones that do make the trip

BUILD IN THE TRENCHES Originally slated to visited for Big Cat last weekend, Claude Mpouma rescheduled his trip to the Plains for this weekend. Mpouma is relatively new to football, as the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman has only been playing football for one season, but he's already collected an impressive list of offers. Auburn will work to make a move for Mpouma, as programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Notre Dame are considered the ones to watch.

Returning for the second consecutive weekend is Wilson Zierer, who was on campus last Saturday for Big Cat. Auburn is pushing hard for him, along with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Florida State and Tennessee. His official visit with Auburn is set for May 30-June 1, but with several unofficial visits already logged, things appear to be moving in the right direction for the Tigers.

BIG DOG DEFENSIVE BACKS Four-star Jordan Thomas is one of Auburn's top targets at defensive back and he'll return to campus for the first time since January. Thomas is a priority for Auburn, with the Tigers liking his versatility and ability to play multiple positions. Other programs to keep an eye out in this one are Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Caden Harris will log his first unofficial visit to Auburn this weekend, ahead of his official visit to Auburn set for June 13-15. He has a commitment date set for July 4 of this year and official visits also planned to Vanderbilt (May 30-June 1), Notre Dame (June 3-5), Georgia (June 6-8) and Missouri (June 20-22).

Auburn will see the No. 1 nickel in the country on campus once more, as Bralan Womack returns amid a busy spring slate of visits. Womack is down to Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State. He's fresh off unofficial visits to all three other schools and has an official visit scheduled with all four. That schedule is as follows: Florida May 30-June 1, Texas A&M June 6-8, Auburn June 13-15 and Ohio State June 20-22.

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE Auburn will get Ba'Roc Willis back on campus following a Tuesday visit from the No. 90 overall player in the 2027 class. Roc Bellantoni does a good job of keeping in contact with Willis, who also lists Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss as some other programs gaining some early interest.

Four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore hasn't visited anywhere this spring, so Auburn will have a chance to set the bar for the defensive lineman out of Bessemer, Ala., who's ranked as the No. 125 player in the country. He also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC.

D'Ante Seals has been traveling a good bit this spring, with visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ohio State back in March. He was on Auburn's campus last week for a spring practice and is all set to return once again for A-Day.

Florida State commit Jaylen Scott visited Auburn March 22 and is expected to be back on campus Saturday. The Mobile, Ala., has been committed to the Seminoles since January, but there is certainly some interest in Auburn, seeing that this is his second trip of the spring. Georgia could also jump in the mix if the Bulldogs come in with an offer.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. continues a jam-packed spring with a trip to Auburn this weekend. In the last month and some change, he's visited Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Duke and LSU, while simultaneously picking up some big offers from Tennessee, Miami and Georgia.