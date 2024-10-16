War Eagle Watch: Week 8

Welcome back to another edition of War Eagle Watch. Two of Auburn's most recent commits make their debuts as an Auburn commit, with Samuel Turner earning Big Cat of the Week. Turner's performance on Friday was a big one, Deuce Knight returned from injury and Jared Smith was a menace on defense once again. Let's get into some stats for several Auburn commits.

Samuel Turner had a triple-digit performance Friday night for Southwest Dekalb. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Samuel Turner, 2025 WR — Decatur, Ga. In his first game since flipping from Georgia Tech to Auburn, Turner showcased exactly why the Tigers made such a strong push. He had 10 receptions for 120 yards receiving and a touchdown in Southwest Dekalb's 42-25 win over Tucker. Season stats unavailable.

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. Returning from an injury and seeing action for the first time in three weeks, Knight had a strong outing, tallying five total touchdowns. He went 10-for-13 passing for 219 yards, four touchdowns and had one pass intercepted — the first of the year. Knight also added three carries for four yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground. Season stats: 33/48, 735 yds, 11 TD, INT, 17 car, 138 yds, TD

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. Henderson had a total of just seven carries, but still recorded 155 yards rushing and found the end zone twice in Elba's 56-8 win over Pleasant Home. He's closing in on the 2,000 yards rushing for the season. Season stats: 136 car, 1,834 yds, 35 TD, 2 rec, 56 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga. Ghea did not record any stats in Milton's 42-24 road win over Gainesville. Season stats: 5 rec, 108 yds

Malik Autry, 2025 DL — Opelika, Ala. Autry had four tackles and one sack in Opelika's 30-13 region win over Enterprise. Season stats unavailable.

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker's defense blanked Minor, 37-0, as Crawford had six tackles and a sack. He also forced a safety. Season stats: 52 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks

Antonio Coleman, 2025 DL — Saraland, Ala. Coleman tallied two tackles and a sack Friday night, as Saraland defeated St. Paul's 19-14. Season stats unavailable.

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. It was another massive night for Smith, who was consistently making plays in the backfield. Smith tallied eight tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in Thompson's 45-20 win over Hillcrest. Season stats: 61 tackles, 16 TFL, 6.5 sacks, INT

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Highland Home continued its undefeated season with a 34-8 victory over Luverne, where Faulk played both sides of the ball. Offensively, he had one carry for 16 yards rushing and three receptions for 45 yards receiving. On defense, Faulk tallied six tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Season stats: 50.5 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 12 rec, 267 yds, 3 TD, 2 car, 67 yds

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. In a Thursday night contest, Core had three tackles, a pass deflection and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Choctawhatchee's 31-7 win over Rickards. He also added two receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown on offense. Season stats: 16 tackles, TFL, FR, 6 rec, 185 yds, 3 TD

Eric Winters, 2025 S — Enterprise, Ala. Enterprise lost to Opelika 30-13 last week, but Winters was the most impressive player on the field. He saw time on offense and defense, recording five carries for 38 yards and four receptions for 66 yards on offense. Defensively, he tallied three tackles. Season stats unavailable.



Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Fegans had six tackles and two pass deflections in Thompson's 45-20 win over Hillcrest. Season stats: 49 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INT, FF, 2 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD



John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala. There wasn't much need for McGuire in Thompson's game, as the Warriors only punt came from quarterback Trent Seaborn. McGuire did go 6-for-6 in PAT attempts and six of his seven kickoffs did go for touchbacks. He also added a 30-yard field goal, his third field goal of the season. Season stats: 30/32 PAT, 22 punts, 43.4 YPP, 63 long, 3/5 FG, 35 long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade-Madonna won 29-22 over St. Thomas Aquinas last week, as Gray pulled in five receptions for 46 yards receiving. Season stats: 26 rec, 346 yds, 4 TD, 2 FR

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 OLB – Mobile, Ala. Cottage Hill Academy continues to struggle, but Toodle continues to shine for the Warriors. In last week's 27-7 loss to Bayside Academy, Toodle had 18 tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. He added seven carries for 29 yards rushing on offense. Season stats: 120 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, 28 car, 168 yds, 2 TD, 14 rec, 196 yds

Jamichael Garrett, 2026 OLB — Gulf Shores, Ala. Despite Gulf Shores falling to Spanish Fort 31-15, Garrett put together one of his best games all year. He had 15 tackles and a tackle for loss. Season stats: 67 tackles, 3 TFL