War Eagle Watch: Week 7

Welcome to another edition of War Eagle Watch. It was a big week for several Auburn commits, but none perhaps had a bigger week than safety commit Anquon Fegans. For his impressive performance against Hewitt-Trussville, the four-star is this week's Big Cat of the Week. Let's get into some stats and highlights for most of Auburn's commits in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

Anquon Fegans had a big-time week against Hewitt-Trussville (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. It was a do-it-all performance for Fegans, who was instrumental on offense, defense and special teams for Thompson. The Warriors beat Hewitt-Trussville 15-10, as Fegans logged four receptions for 95 yards receiving and a touchdown on offense. Defensively, he had six tackles, two interceptions and forced a fumble. He also added a 35-yard kick return on top of all of that. Season stats: 43 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INT, FF, 2 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. Henderson is having such a good season, that his 76-yard and three touchdown performance in Elba's 46-6 win over Red Level is his lowest yardage of the season. He also had one reception good for 37 yards. Season stats: 129 car, 1,679 yds, 33 TDs, 2 rec, 56 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga. Milton continued its undefeated season with a 49-7 victory over Lanier last week, as Ghea recorded one 13-yard reception. Season stats: 5 rec, 108 yds

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga. Facing another Auburn commit in Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes, Davidson's team was on the wrong end of a shut out. McIntosh lost 49-0 as Davidson hauled in two receptions for 24 yards. Season stats: 29 rec, 357 yds, 3 TDs

Malik Autry, 2025 DL — Opelika, Ala. Autry recorded three tackles, forced a fumble and blocked a field goal in Opelika's 28-7 road win against Dothan. Season stats unavailable.

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker shut out Jackson-Olin 56-0 and Crawford had four tackles in the win. Season stats: 46 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DL — Alabaster, Ala. Thompson defeated Hewitt-Trussville 15-10 and Smith had one 3-yard rush, while tallying seven tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Season stats: 53 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, INT

Nathaniel Marshall, 2025 DE – Oak Park, Illi. Per usual, Marshall was a key contributor on both defense and offense for Fenwick, which won its contest 37-15 over St. Laurence. Marshall was key in forcing a safety, while also breaking away on offense for a 65-yard receiving touchdown. Season stats unavailable.

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Highland Home crushed Isabella, 61-0, as Faulk had three receptions for 102 yards, two touchdowns, eight tackles and a tackle for loss. Season stats: 44.5 tackles, 12 TFL, INT, sack, 9 rec, 222 yds, 3 TDs

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Choctawhatchee shut out South Walton 37-0 as Core recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss. Season stats: 13 tackles, TFL, 4 rec, 149 yds, 2 TDs

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. Starr found the end zone once again last week, recording a 33-yard touchdown reception on offense and one tackle on defense. Season stats unavailable.

John McGuire, 2025 P – Alabaster, Ala. In Thompson's 15-10 win over Hewitt-Trussville, McGuire had all three kickoffs go for touchbacks, while averaging 41.8 yards per punt on six punts, with a long of 56. He also went one-for-one on PAT attempts. Season stats: 24/26 PATs, 22 punts, 43.4 YPP, 63 long, 2/3 FG, 35 long

Kail Ellis, 2025 OL — White, Ga. Auburn's latest addition to the 2025 class, a reclassification from the 2026 class, Ellis was once again perfect in his snap efficiency, allowed no sacks and had three pancake blocks. Season stats: 100% snap efficiency, 0 sacks allowed, 33 pancake blocks

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. Gray hauled in one reception for 28 yards in Chaminade Madonna's 37-8 win over Monarch. Season stats: 12 rec, 300 yds, 4 TDs, 2 FR

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 LB — Mobile, Ala. Once again, Toodle had an impressive game, despite Cottage Hill losing to T.R. Miller 48-7. He had 6 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, one 10-yard reception and 15 tackles. Season stats: 102 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks, 21 car, 134 yds, 2 TD, 14 rec, 196 yds