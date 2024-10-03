It was another good week for Auburn commits. With plenty of guys resting up on their bye weeks, plenty of Auburn's 31 total commits across the 2025 and 2026 classes were back in action. Some games were delayed or cancelled by Hurricane Helene, but here are some stats from the future Tigers' games. We'll lead off with Shadarius Toodle, who is this week's Big Cat of the Week for the numbers he put up in Cottage Hill's first win of the season.

Shadarius Toodle is closing in on 100 tackles this season. (Brandon Howard)

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 LB — Mobile, Ala. It was another monster week for Auburn's highest-rated commit in the 2026 class, as Toodle was active on both sides of the ball. He had a three-yard touchdown run and five receptions for 92 yards receiving on offense. Defensively, he had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the 41-0 win over Choctaw County. Season stats: 87 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks, 15 car, 97 yds, TD, 13 rec, 186 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga. Ghea did not record any stats in Milton's 44-7 Monday win over Seckinger. Season stats: 4 rec, 95 yards

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga. Davidson had six receptions for 64 yards receiving and a touchdown in McIntosh's 23-12 loss to Northgate, his third of the season. Season stats: 27 rec, 333 yds, 3 TDs



Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. It was a defensive battle between Parker and Hoover over the weekend, one that the Thundering Herd won 14-10. Crawford had eight tackles and one tackle for loss in the win. Season stats: 42 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Facing a tough Clay Chalkville team, Thompson dropped its second game of the season in an overtime heartbreaker at home. Smith had six tackles and a tackle for loss in the game. Season stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, INT

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Once again, Faulk was active on both sides of the ball as Highland Home continued its dominant season with a 56-6 win at Brantley last Thursday. He had one 51-yard rush, and two receptions for 10 yards on offense. Faulk also added seven tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception. Season stats: 36.5 tackles, 11 TFL, INT, sack, 1 car, 51 yds, 6 rec, 120 yds, TD

Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB — Kissimmee, Fla. Melendez had a turnover happy night last week, recording his second interception of the season in the form of a 20-yard pick six. He also added a fumble recovery and two tackles in Osceola's 48-7 win over Melbourne. Season stats: 28 tackles, TFL, 2 INT, FR

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. Starr did not record any stats in Ravenwood's 37-0 win over Independence. Season stats unavailable.

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Choctawhatchee defeated Arnold 42-19 Thursday, as Core hauled in a 40-yard touchdown reception and tallied 120 total kick return yards. Core only played one half. Season stats: 11 tackles, 5 rec, 189 yds, 3 TDs

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Despite the tough overtime loss to Clay Chalkville, Fegans tallied a season-high in tackles with 12 tackles, four of which went for a loss. Season stats: 37 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 rec, 26 yds, 2 FR

John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala. It wasn't the prettiest kicking game this season for McGuire, who missed a PAT and a field goal. Regardless, he continues to showcase his punting abilities, which is what Auburn likes most about McGuire. He had four punts that went for an average of 46.8 yards per punt. Season stats: 23/25 PAT, 22 Punts, 43.3 YPP, 63 Long, 2/3 FG, 35 Long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. Gray recorded two catches for six yards in Chaminade-Madonna's 26-9 win over Western. Season stats: 20 rec, 272 yds, 4 TD, FR