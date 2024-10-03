PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

War Eagle Watch: Week 6

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

It was another good week for Auburn commits.

With plenty of guys resting up on their bye weeks, plenty of Auburn's 31 total commits across the 2025 and 2026 classes were back in action. Some games were delayed or cancelled by Hurricane Helene, but here are some stats from the future Tigers' games.

We'll lead off with Shadarius Toodle, who is this week's Big Cat of the Week for the numbers he put up in Cottage Hill's first win of the season.

Shadarius Toodle is closing in on 100 tackles this season.
Shadarius Toodle is closing in on 100 tackles this season. (Brandon Howard)
Advertisement

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 LB — Mobile, Ala.

It was another monster week for Auburn's highest-rated commit in the 2026 class, as Toodle was active on both sides of the ball. He had a three-yard touchdown run and five receptions for 92 yards receiving on offense. Defensively, he had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the 41-0 win over Choctaw County.

Season stats: 87 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks, 15 car, 97 yds, TD, 13 rec, 186 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga.

Ghea did not record any stats in Milton's 44-7 Monday win over Seckinger.

Season stats: 4 rec, 95 yards

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga.

Davidson had six receptions for 64 yards receiving and a touchdown in McIntosh's 23-12 loss to Northgate, his third of the season.

Season stats: 27 rec, 333 yds, 3 TDs


Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala.

It was a defensive battle between Parker and Hoover over the weekend, one that the Thundering Herd won 14-10. Crawford had eight tackles and one tackle for loss in the win.

Season stats: 42 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala.

Facing a tough Clay Chalkville team, Thompson dropped its second game of the season in an overtime heartbreaker at home. Smith had six tackles and a tackle for loss in the game.

Season stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, INT

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala.

Once again, Faulk was active on both sides of the ball as Highland Home continued its dominant season with a 56-6 win at Brantley last Thursday. He had one 51-yard rush, and two receptions for 10 yards on offense. Faulk also added seven tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception.

Season stats: 36.5 tackles, 11 TFL, INT, sack, 1 car, 51 yds, 6 rec, 120 yds, TD

Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB — Kissimmee, Fla.

Melendez had a turnover happy night last week, recording his second interception of the season in the form of a 20-yard pick six. He also added a fumble recovery and two tackles in Osceola's 48-7 win over Melbourne.

Season stats: 28 tackles, TFL, 2 INT, FR

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn.

Starr did not record any stats in Ravenwood's 37-0 win over Independence.

Season stats unavailable.

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Choctawhatchee defeated Arnold 42-19 Thursday, as Core hauled in a 40-yard touchdown reception and tallied 120 total kick return yards. Core only played one half.

Season stats: 11 tackles, 5 rec, 189 yds, 3 TDs

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala.

Despite the tough overtime loss to Clay Chalkville, Fegans tallied a season-high in tackles with 12 tackles, four of which went for a loss.

Season stats: 37 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 rec, 26 yds, 2 FR

John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala.

It wasn't the prettiest kicking game this season for McGuire, who missed a PAT and a field goal. Regardless, he continues to showcase his punting abilities, which is what Auburn likes most about McGuire. He had four punts that went for an average of 46.8 yards per punt.

Season stats: 23/25 PAT, 22 Punts, 43.3 YPP, 63 Long, 2/3 FG, 35 Long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla.

Gray recorded two catches for six yards in Chaminade-Madonna's 26-9 win over Western.

Season stats: 20 rec, 272 yds, 4 TD, FR

Wayne Henry, 2026 S — Baltimore, Md.

Henry had four tackles and a tackle for loss in the 48-34 win for St. Frances Saturday.

DNP: QB Deuce Knight

BYE: RB Alvin Henderson, OL Tavaris Dice, DL Antonio Coleman, DE Nathaniel Marshall, CB Devin Williams, S Eric Winters, LB Jamichael Garrett

No stats yet: WR Derick Smith, OL Spencer Dowland, OL Tai Buster, OL Broderick Shull, OL Jacobe Ward, DL Malik Autry, LB Bryce Deas, CB Blake Woodby, OL Kail Ellis, DE Hezekiah Harris

