War Eagle Watch: Week 5

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
It was a busy week for Auburn commits.

There wasn't a bye week amongst any of the commits in both the 2025 and 2026 classes, as the future Tigers were once again in action. Plenty of commits had big weeks — Alvin Henderson continued his tear and multiple commits had defensive touchdowns, but one performance sticks out above the rest.

Shadarius Toodle is this week's Big Cat of the Week for an absolutely massive game on both sides of the ball. Here's how Toodle did, along with several other Auburn commits.

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 OLB — Mobile, Ala.

What a game for Auburn's highest-rated commit in the 2026 class. Toodle had an impressive game all around; he compiled 20 tackles with a tackle for loss on defense and five receptions for 57 yards offensively, along with a couple of rushes for eight yards.

Season stats: 70 tackles, 9 TFL, 14 car, 94 yds, 8 rec, 94 yds

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala.

Continuing his incredible senior season, Henderson once again put up insane numbers for Elba in the Tigers' 57-53 win over Brantley. Henderson carried the ball 28 times for a total of 317 yards, scoring five touchdowns.

On top of this, he added a kick return for a touchdown, his first of the season.

Season stats: 125 carries, 1,603 yards rushing, 30 TDs, 1 rec, 19 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga.

Milton blanked Chattahoochee Friday night, with a 47-0 victory at home. Ghea had one reception in the win, good for 48 yards.

Season stats: 4 rec, 95 yds

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga.

Davidson added a trio of receptions to his season total Friday night, totaling 66 yards receiving as McIntosh fell to Lovejoy 24-7.

Season stats: 21 rec, 269 yds, 2 TDs

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala.

Facing the No. 5 overall recruit in the country, Julian Lewis, it was a rather productive night for Crawford. He tallied nine tackles, three tackles for loss and even added a sack in Parker's 48-26 loss to Carrollton.

Season stats: 34 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks

Antonio Coleman, 2025 DL — Saraland, Ala.

Saraland continued its undefeated season on the road Friday, handing McGill-Toolen a 34-12 loss. Coleman had four tackles in the Spartans' victory.

Season stats unavailable.

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala.

It was another impressive performance for Smith this week, who added a new stat to his season total. The 6-foot-5 defensive end intercepted a pass and took it 25 yards for a touchdown. He also had seven tackles and a tackle for loss.

Season stats: 40 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, INT

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala.

Highland Home stayed undefeated facing its toughest test yet in Goshen, but the Flying Squadron handled business 53-21. Faulk had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack on defense, with two receptions for 25 yards on offense in the win.

Season stats: 29.5 tackles, 10 TFL, sack, 4 rec, 110 yds, TD

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

For the second consecutive week, Core was on the losing side of a game, as Choctawhatchee lost 42-25 to Niceville. He had three tackles on defense, with an 83-yard touchdown reception on offense in the loss.

Season stats: 11 tackles, 4 rec, 149 yds, 2 TDs

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn.

Ravenwood posted its second shutout of the season, as the Raptors advance to 5-0 on the year with a 48-0 road victory against Overton. Starr had three tackles in the win.

Season stats unavailable.

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala.

It was a turnover-happy night for Fegans, who had both an interception and a fumble recovery in Thompson's 38-17 win over Vestavia Hills. Fegans took the fumble recovery 95 yards to the house for a touchdown, while also adding seven tackles to his defensive effort.

Season stats: 25 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FR, 1 rec, 26 yds

John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala.

McGuire converted all five PAT attempts and kicked a 35-yard field goal for Thompson as the kicker. As a punter, McGuire had two punts and averaged 40 yards per punt in the win.

Season stats: 22/23 PAT, 20 punts, 43.3 ypp, 63 long, 2/2 FG, 35 long

Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB — Kissimmee, Fla.

Osceola suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss last Thursday, as Melendez tallied seven tackles in the 34-28 loss.

Season stats: 26 tackles, TFL, INT

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla.

The other Auburn commit playing in a Thursday contest, Gray hauled in six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Chaminade-Madonna's 45-20 win over Norland.

Season stats: 18 rec, 266 yds, 4 TD, 2 FR

Wayne Henry, 2026 S — Baltimore, Md.

Playing in a cross-country road trip to Mater Dei Academy in Santa Ana, Calif., the 2026 safety had an impressive night despite a 42-25 loss. Henry recorded 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble for St. Frances.

Season stats unavailable.

DNP: Jamichael Garrett

No stats yet: Derick Smith, Spencer Dowland, Tavaris Dice, Tai Buster, Broderick Shull, Jacobe Ward, Malik Autry, Nathaniel Marshall, Bryce Deas, Devin Williams, Blake Woodby, Eric Winters, Kail Ellis, Hezekiah Harris

