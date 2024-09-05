Before attending Auburn's season opener last week, plenty of future Tigers were playing in their high school games on Thursday or Friday. Here's how things went for most commits, as Highland Home's Jakaleb Faulk is this week's recipient of the Big Cat of the Week, for his all-around performance against Charles Henderson.

Jakaleb Faulk had a big night for Highland Home. (Photo by Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Facing Charles Henderson on the road, Highland Home blanked the Trojans 24-0 to advance to 2-0. It was an eventful night for Faulk, who had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a 53-yard touchdown reception. On top of that, he also blocked a punt. Season stats: 15 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 rec, 53 yds, TD

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. Falling behind 21-0 by halftime, Elba never quite got enough going on defense to slow down Glenwood and lost 49-22. However, the Auburn running back commit Henderson found his footing in the second half, where he scored three rushing touchdowns. Henderson rushed a total of 20 times for 181 yards in the loss and had one reception for 19 yards. Season stats: 39 car, 506 yds, 8 TDs, 1 rec, 19 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga. It was an absolute blowout as Milton advanced to 3-0 Friday with a shutout victory over rival Alpharetta. Ghea recorded one reception in the 58-0 win, good for 12 yards. Season stats: 2 rec, 27 yds

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga. Davidson's night was cut short when he left McIntosh's game against Hillgrove with an injury. Before departing, Davidson had recorded two catches for a total of 13 yards. He received an x-ray on his arm as a precaution and will return to action with McIntosh following its bye week this week. Season stats: 15 rec, 181 yds, TD

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker keeps winning, as Crawford continues to be front and center of an intimidating defense. In the 30-16 road win over Mountain Brook, Crawford had six tackles, two tackles for loss and notched his first sack of the season. Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, Sack

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, Thompson traveled to the Music City to face the former home of Auburn quarterback Hank Brown, the Lipscomb Academy. The Warriors returned home with a 27-21 win, where Smith had six tackles and a tackle for loss. Season stats: 21 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Choctawhatchee shut down Navarre, winning the game 35-0 and moving to 2-0 on its young season. Core recorded three tackles and forced a fumble in the victory. Season stats: 4 tackles, FF, 1 rec, 23 yds

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Fegans proved to be the difference maker in Thompson's 27-21 victory over the Lipscomb Academy, as the safety commit found the end zone for the second consecutive week. This time it was via kickoff return, as Fegans returned one 93 yards to the house for the score. He also had a 26-yard reception, seven tackles and a tackle for loss. Season stats: 16 tackles, 2 TFL, FR, 1 rec, 26 yds

John Alan McGuire, 2025 P – Alabaster, Ala. McGuire continues to serve as the Warriors' specialist, handling all three aspects of special teams. On kickoffs, four out of his five kicks went for touchbacks in Thompson's win. He punted the ball four times for an average of 46.8 yards per punt, with a new season-high 57 yard punt. However, he did go three-for-four on PAT attempts. Season stats: 5/6 PAT, 12 punts, 40.3 ypp, 57 long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade Madonna lost a heartbreaker last week, 35-34 to Blanche Ely in overtime. Gray had two receptions in the loss for a total of 25 yards. Season stats: 8 rec, 78 yds, TD, FR

Kail Ellis, 2026 C — White, Ga. Friday's contest between Cass and Adairsville wasn't close, as Ellis' squad shined with a 49-0 shutout victory. Ellis had 10 pancake blocks, had 100% snap efficiency and once again didn't allow a sack. Season stats: 23 pancake blocks, 0 sacks allowed, 100% snap efficiency

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 OLB – Mobile, Ala. With a big performance last week, Toodle kept it going with another one in Cottage Hill Christian's game against Satsuma. The Warriors lost 30-18, but Toodle had double digit tackles with 15 on the night, along with a tackle for loss. Meanwhile, Toodle also carried the ball seven times on offense for a total of 47 yards rushing. Season stats: 33 tackles, 5 TFL, 7 car, 47 yds

Jamichael Garrett, 2026 OLB — Gulf Shores, Ala. Gulf Shores is 0-2 after dropping a road contest to Mary G. Montgomery last week, but it was another solid outing by Garrett. He had 16 tackles and two tackles for loss. Season stats: 23 tackles, 2 TFL