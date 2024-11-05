War Eagle Watch: Week 11

It was another productive week for Auburn commits. While most commits were on a bye week as they get ready for playoffs, some were still wrapping up the regular season. The Big Cat of the Week is Sam Turner, for his three-touchdown performance against Druid Hills. Meanwhile, Ryan Ghea helped Milton win a region championship, Donovan Starr had a big game and the St. Frances trio went off. Here are stats and highlights for most Auburn commits from last week.

Sam Turner had a huge game for Southwest DeKalb. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Samuel Turner, 2025 WR — Decatur, Ga. In the final game of the regular season, Turner turned in a phenomenal outing and reaching triple digits in receiving yardage. He had five catches for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns. Season stats unavailable.

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. It wasn't the best night for the Tigers' quarterback from a passing standpoint, as he completed just 10 of 23 passes for 152 yards, tossed one touchdown and had one pass intercepted, just the second interception against him all season. However, Knight found his footing in the run game, carrying the ball 16 times for 92 yards and scoring twice as George County lost 27-20 to Picayune. Season stats: 76/117, 1,754 yds, 22 TD, 2 INT, 47 car, 343 yds, 5 TDs

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Milton, Ga. In the region championship against Roswell, Ghea turned in his best outing of the season, recording three catches for 63 yards — including a 46-yard catch and run. Milton won the game 35-20, completing its undefeated regular season and winning the region over Roswell. Season stats: 9 rec, 189 yds

Bryce Deas, 2025 LB — Baltimore, Md. In a blowout win over powerhouse IMG Academy, the three Auburn commits shined. Deas had back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter as IMG Academy was driving, which included a critical strip sack. Season stats unavailable.

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Facing off against Enterprise and fellow commit Eric Winters, Core had one reception on offense for 39 yards receiving. He also added five tackles and a tackle for loss on defense in the Indians' 17-14 victory. Season stats: 24 tackles, 2 INT, 2 TFL, FR, 7 rec, 224 yds, 3 TD

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. With cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff in attendance, Starr played a crucial role in helping Ravenwood complete an undefeated regular season with a win over rival Brentwood. Starr had three receptions for 70 yards receiving and a touchdown on offense, along with a tackle and an interception on defense. Season stats unavailable.

Blake Woodby, 2025 CB — Baltimore, Md. Woodby's big play in St. Frances' 30-3 victory over IMG Academy was intercepting SMU commit Ty Hawkins with a diving play. Season stats unavailable.

Eric Winters, 2025 S — Enterprise, Ala. Even though Enterprise lost to Choctawhatchee 17-14, Winters was responsible for both Wildcat touchdowns as a receiver. He also had one interception on defense. It could have been two interceptions, but Winters was called out of bounds on the attempt. Season stats unavailable.

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 LB — Mobile, Ala. Cottage Hill Christian closed its season with a shutout win, 21-0 over St. Luke's. Toodle had six carries for 26 yards rushing on offense and tallied 12 tackles on defense, bringing his season total to over 150 tackles. Season stats: 154 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 47 car, 302 yds, 3 TD, 15 rec, 197 yds

Jamichael Garrett, 2026 LB — Gulf Shores, Ala. Garrett wrapped up his junior campaign with a win last week, as Gulf Shores shut out Murphy 46-0. The four-star linebacker commit had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack and an 18-yard punt return for a touchdown. Season stats: 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, INT, PR TD