War Eagle Watch: Round two

It was a successful week for most Auburn commits. Many will live to play another week in their respective playoff brackets, with the future Tigers playing critical roles. Alvin Henderson powered his team with a huge performance, Deuce Knight led his school to their first playoff win in 17 years and the Thompson trio ended their opponents' perfect season. Here's how most of Auburn's commits did in their high school games last week.

Alvin Henderson had four touchdowns for Elba last week. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. Henderson continues to power his team through the 1A playoffs, as the running back commit tallied 258 yards rushing on 18 attempts, finding the end zone four time. Elba won the game 49-14 and will host Georgiana in the third round. Season stats: 204 car, 2,775 yds, 52 TDs, 2 rec, 56 yards

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. In a road playoff game, Knight completed 12 of 22 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and had one pass intercepted. He also had 16 carries for 44 yards rushing and two additional rushing touchdowns. George County moves onto the second round with a 26-22 victory, its first playoff win in 17 years. Season stats: 100/165, 2,082 yds, 24 TDs, 5 INT, 74 car, 450 yds, 9 TDs

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Milton, Ga. Ghea did not record any stats in Milton's 42-7 first-round win over Woodstock. Season stats: 9 rec, 189 yds

Derick Smith, 2025 WR — Selma, Ala. Southside Selma advanced to the third round of the playoffs with a 44-34 win over Montgomery Academy. Here's one play showcasing Smith's athleticism, as he made a leaping grab on a two-point conversion to put his team up at halftime. Season stats unavailable.

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker won 28-7 on the road against Mountain Brook, as Crawford recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss. Season stats: 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 6 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Thompson ended Auburn's undefeated season with a 34-21 road win Friday night. Smith had three tackles and four quarterback hurries in the victory. Season stats: 78 tackles, 18 TFL, 7.5 sacks, INT

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Faulk turned in another good outing as Highland Home remained unbeaten with a 42-6 victory over Providence Christian as the Flying Squadron advance to the third round. He recorded one 22-yard reception on offense, while tallying 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on defense. Season stats: 81.5 tackles, 28 TFL, INT, FR, 6 sacks, 19 rec, 394 yds, 4 TD, 2 car, 67 yds

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. Ravenwood continued its perfect season with a 45-13 win over Franklin, as Starr had eight tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception that he returned for 24 yards in the win. Season stats unavailable.

Eric Winters, 2025 S — Enterprise, Ala. With its 30-14 win over Baker, Enterprise moves onto the final four in the 7A state playoffs and Winters played an important role with his 82-yard touchdown run. Season stats unavailable.

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Fegans had four tackles and two tackles for loss in Thompson's 34-21 road victory over Auburn. Season stats: 65 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 INT, FF, 3 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD