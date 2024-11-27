War Eagle Watch: Round three

Several Auburn commits are still alive in the playoffs.
Let's review how some of them did in their games last week, with Alvin Henderson getting the title of Big Cat of the Week for his performance against Georgiana. Here are the stats for Henderson, along with the rest of the future Tigers.
Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala.
The historic season continues for Henderson, who turned in his sixth rushing performance of the year with over 300 yards. He had 21 carries against Georgiana for 332 yards rushing, as Elba won 62-20 and advances to the semifinals of the 1A state playoffs.
Season stats: 250 car, 3,456 yds, 61 TDs
Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Milton, Ga.
Ghea had one reception for 12 yards in Milton's 41-3 victory over Dutchtown, as the Eagles remain undefeated.
Season stats: 10 rec, 201 yds
Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala.
Parker remains perfect this season facing teams from in-state, as the Thundering Herd took down Muscle Shoals 35-10 Friday night. Crawford had five tackles, one tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.
Season stats: 72 tackles, 18 TFL, 6 sacks, FR
Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala.
Thompson advanced to its sixth straight state title game with a 31-7 win over Enterprise, as Smith tallied five tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack, three quarterback hurries and one pass deflection in the win.
Season stats: 83 tackles, 19 TFL, 8 sacks, INT
Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala.
Highland Home is now 13-0 following its 44-13 win over Ariton, as Faulk had three receptions for 13 yards receiving on offense and seven tackles with a tackle for loss on defense.
Season stats: 88.5 tackles, 29 TFL, INT, FR, 6 sacks, 22 rec, 407 yds, 4 TD, 2 car, 67 yds
Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala.
Fegans had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception in Thompson's 31-7 win over Enterprise. It brings his season total of interceptions to five, the most out of any Auburn commit.
Season stats: 72 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 INT, FF, 3 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD
John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala.
McGuire punted the ball four times for an average of 45.8 yards per punt and a long of 60 yards Friday night, as Thompson eliminated Enterprise. He also made all four of his PAT attempts and a 22-yard field goal, his lone FG attempt of the night.
Season stats: 45 punts, 44.2 YPP, 63 long, 48/51 PAT, 8/11 FG, 50 long
Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla.
It was absolute domination for Chaminade Madonna last week, blanking St. Andrews by an astounding 70 points. Gray hauled in three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Season stats: 33 rec, 467 yds, 7 TD, 2 FR
No stats yet: 2025 QB Deuce Knight, 2025 WR Derick Smith, 2025 WR Erick Smith, 2025 OL Tavaris Dice, 2025 OL Broderick Shull, 2025 OL Jacobe Ward, 2025 DL Antonio Coleman, 2025 LB Elijah Melendez, 2025 CB Shamar Arnoux, 2025 S Eric Winters
Season over: 2025 TE Hollis Davidson, 2025 WR Samuel Turner, 2025 OL Tai Buster, 2025 OL Kail Ellis, 2025 DL Malik Autry, 2025 DE Nate Marshall, 2025 LB Bryce Deas, 2025 CB Blake Woodby, 2026 LB Shadarius Toodle, 2026 LB Jamichael Garrett, 2026 DE Hezekiah Harris, 2026 S Wayne Henry
Out: 2025 CB Devin Williams