What a week for Auburn's commits. When it mattered most, several future Tigers came up colossal for their teams in the playoffs. There were many big-time performances, making it difficult to pick the Big Cat of the Week, but it's hard to ignore a six-touchdown performance from Walker White. Let's get into White's game, along with some other impressive numbers put up by members of both the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Walker White was responsible for six touchdowns last week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Walker White, 2024 QB (Little Rock Christian — Little Rock, Ark.) Friday was one of White's best performances of the season, leading Little Rock Christian to a 52-28 victory over Van Buren, the second win over the Pointers this season. White went 17-for-27, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Using his legs, he added 130 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns to cap off his impressive night.

Walker White Season Stats Att/Comp Yards Passing Passing TDs Interceptions Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 165/275 2,585 33 8 374 7

Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Benjamin Russell — Alexander City, Ala.) An honorable mention for the Big Cat of the Week, Simmons went off against Hueytown as Benjamin Russell advances to the next round of the 6A state playoffs. Simmons hauled in seven receptions for an astounding 243 yards receiving, scoring two touchdowns in the process. He also had three carries for six yards rushing, had a 23-yard kick return and one 41-yard punt. Not to mention he added a tackle for loss, a sack and forced fumble on defense.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 55 1,127 12 27 153 7

Jamonta Waller, 2024 OLB (Picayune, Miss.) Picayune pitched a shut out again Pascagoula last week, winning the game 38-0. Waller had four tackles and two tackles for loss in the victory.

Jamonta Waller Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 64 22 9

TJ Lindsey, 2024 DE (IMG Academy — Bradenton, Fla.) In his final game at IMG Academy, Lindsey went out a winner as the Ascenders completed its perfect season with a 17-14 victory over St. Frances Academy. Lindsey forced a fumble and had one tackle for loss in the contest. Complete season stats unavailable.

Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Blocton continued his tear of a senior season when Pike Road hosted Spanish Fort Friday. The Patriots rallied for a comeback victory, winning 31-17 for its 10th consecutive victory. Auburn's defensive end commit posted a nine-tackle, three tackles for loss performance.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 102 28 13 1 2

Joseph Phillips, 2024 OLB (Booker T. Washington — Tuskegee, Ala.) Booker T. Washington pulled off the upset over what was one-loss Handley last week, claiming a 22-9 victory. Phillips was once again seen on offense, defense and special teams for the Golden Eagles. He had two carries for eight yards rushing, a 53-yard touchdown reception and blocked a punt on special teams. Defensively, he had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Joseph Phillips Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries Car/Yds/TDs Rec/Yds/TDs 121 31 8 2 53/450/5 6/139/3

D'Angelo Barber, 2024 LB (Clay Chalkville — Clay, Ala.) If there was a Mountain Brook player with the ball, they were in danger. Barber was a football-seeking rocket on the field last week, totaling 18 tackles and a tackle for loss in Clay Chalkville's 17-13 win. Complete season stats unavailable.

Kaleb Harris, 2024 S (Thompson — Alabaster, Ala.) It was another impressive performance from Harris in Thompson's 34-14 victory over Vestavia Hills. Harris tallied 13 tackles, which puts him over the century mark on the year.

Kaleb Harris Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 101 10 2 3 3

Kensley Faustin, 2024 S (Naples, Fla.) In a game that totaled 96 points, Naples' offense powered the Golden Eagles to a 63-33 win over Port Charlotte. Faustin created issues for Port Charlotte in the secondary, intercepting the Pirates twice and recording nine tackles on defense. He also added an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown on special teams.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 59 6 5 1

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DT (Parker — Birmingham, Ala.) Parker squeaked out a win in a close defensive battle with Oxford 21-14, where Crawford tallied six tackles and three sacks.

Jourdin Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Fumble Recoveries Car/Yds/TDs 56 4 15 1 1 7/13/3

Kendarius Reddick, 2025 ATH (Thomas County Central — Thomasville, Ga.) In the pursuit of a perfect season, Thomas County Central demolished Jonesboro 56-6 to advance to 11-0. Reddick had five tackles and one interception in the win.

Kendarius Reddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions 40 3 4

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE (Milton — Alpharetta, Ga.) Following a career-week last week, there was a big drop off in stats for Ghea in Milton's 42-21 victory over Collins Hill Friday. Ghea recorded just two catches for nine yards.