Auburn OV 'better than I expected' for No. 1 player in Alabama

"It went good," Jones said. "Better than I expected. It went good this weekend."

Five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend, with Auburn the first of five programs set to host him on officials this summer.

The No. 1 player in the state just wrapped up his official visit.

Hugh Freeze set his focus on recruiting in-state strongly since arriving in Auburn.

When edge coach Roc Bellantoni was hired for his second stint at Auburn, Jones was someone that Bellantoni immediately prioritized in getting to know. Months later, that relationship continues to get stronger.

"I liked building relationships with the players and the coaches," Jones said. "He's a great coach. I've been getting to know him really well these last three or four months. It's like a father-son relationship."

While on the visit, Jones spent some time hanging out with current freshmen Jared Smith and AnQuon Fegans.

"They're saying it's just home," Jones said. "You can come in and play as a freshman."

This weekend was Jones' first trip to the Plains since mid-April, when the five-star visited campus for A-Day.

"It was good to see them practice, how they move around with the D-line and stuff like that," Jones said.

Highlights from the visit include sitting in meetings and building the bond with current players. He also reviewed scheme with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

I love it. I love how he moves his D-linemen around, lets the D-linemen eat. He's passionate and energetic and stuff like that.