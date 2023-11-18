“Coach (Hugh) Freeze, they never stopped recruiting me," Waller said. "They always stayed on me and as more and more I started to come, it continued to feel like home. I had to do what’s best for me."

Things were a little different this go-around for the linebacker out of Picayune, Miss., who flipped his commitment in favor of the Tigers a week prior. Auburn never stopped pushing for him, even with his commitment, which led to his flip.

What was it like being back in Auburn for the first time as a commit?

"It felt good, man," Waller said. "It’s still the same love. The coaches still showing love. All the fans, everybody, still the same, it never changed."

Prior to the game, Waller observed Tiger Walk, where Freeze took time to speak with him before entering the stadium.

"He lets me know that I’m a priority for him," Waller said. "He wants me to come in and be a day one game changer. That’s the goal."

Auburn envisions Waller as a jack linebacker when he gets to the Plains, hopefully becoming the game changer the Tigers need. Although the defense had a disappointing evening Saturday in a stunning loss to New Mexico State, he still holds Ron Roberts and his defensive schemes in high regard.

"I think it’s great," Waller said. "What they want me to do is get after the passer. Undersized guy, what they say about my size, the speed that can get around the corner and get there. I just think the defense is very versatile and Coach Roberts is a great coach."

When it comes to the play on the field Saturday, Waller feels like mindset was off, but the Tigers can't dwell on it.

"I think it’s just the mindset they came into the game with," Waller said. "Looking ahead, they play Alabama next week. It’s New Mexico State, 'We’re not gonna do this, do that.' You can’t think like that. The sun’s still gonna come up tomorrow, so they can’t hold their head up on it."