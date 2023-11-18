Waller feeling 'same love' as commit
The last time Jamonta Waller visited Auburn, he was committed to Florida.
Things were a little different this go-around for the linebacker out of Picayune, Miss., who flipped his commitment in favor of the Tigers a week prior. Auburn never stopped pushing for him, even with his commitment, which led to his flip.
“Coach (Hugh) Freeze, they never stopped recruiting me," Waller said. "They always stayed on me and as more and more I started to come, it continued to feel like home. I had to do what’s best for me."
What was it like being back in Auburn for the first time as a commit?
"It felt good, man," Waller said. "It’s still the same love. The coaches still showing love. All the fans, everybody, still the same, it never changed."
Prior to the game, Waller observed Tiger Walk, where Freeze took time to speak with him before entering the stadium.
"He lets me know that I’m a priority for him," Waller said. "He wants me to come in and be a day one game changer. That’s the goal."
Auburn envisions Waller as a jack linebacker when he gets to the Plains, hopefully becoming the game changer the Tigers need. Although the defense had a disappointing evening Saturday in a stunning loss to New Mexico State, he still holds Ron Roberts and his defensive schemes in high regard.
"I think it’s great," Waller said. "What they want me to do is get after the passer. Undersized guy, what they say about my size, the speed that can get around the corner and get there. I just think the defense is very versatile and Coach Roberts is a great coach."
When it comes to the play on the field Saturday, Waller feels like mindset was off, but the Tigers can't dwell on it.
"I think it’s just the mindset they came into the game with," Waller said. "Looking ahead, they play Alabama next week. It’s New Mexico State, 'We’re not gonna do this, do that.' You can’t think like that. The sun’s still gonna come up tomorrow, so they can’t hold their head up on it."
He'll return next week for the Iron Bowl, where he'll be looking for the mindset to be different.
"I just wanna see the guys wake up with a new mindset and just keep going and work hard," Waller said.
Waller is locked in with Auburn and plans to sign with the Tigers in December, knowing that the 2024 class just needs to stick together.
"We should finish strong," Waller said. "Everybody’s still gonna stay on board and we just gotta keep guys here. Coach Freeze and his staff, they do a great job of letting everybody know that in the next couple of years, this is gonna be the place to be."