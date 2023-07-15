Walker White knows how important his next trip to Auburn will be. He'll be in town later this month for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend, trying to lock down several other high-priority targets Auburn will host. It will be White's first visit since June, when he participated in the Tigers' elite camp. With several top-caliber players expected to attend, White's ready to get recruiting. "I’m just pumped up to see all these recruits," White said. "Some of these guys, I haven’t really met in person, including some of the commits that we already have. I’m just excited just to build those relationships with those guys coming. I feel like we’re gonna have a really fun time."

Walker White will be at Auburn's Big Cat Weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Among the list of guys attending, some of the most notable include Alabama wide receiver commit Perry Thompson and five-star safety KJ Bolden. "I want them to understand that walking into this [2024] class, there will be a lot of talent around them with a coaching staff that is so eager to develop," White said. "I’ve told them y’all have an opportunity to come in and be such a difference maker for this program." Relationships are everything, and not just between recruits and coaches. Yes, recruits want to be familiar with the coaches they'll be playing under. However, it's also important to know the guys that you'll play alongside. "The more you talk, the more you grow to learn about each other," White said. "It’s all about seeing if you connect with the guys. It’s sometimes tough to pick a school when you don’t really know the other guys going into it, so weekends like this will be really helpful to Auburn."

This year's Big Cat Weekend is expected to host more high-level recruits than the last few Big Cat's that have occurred. Hugh Freeze's involvement in recruiting is a significant factor in that and why Auburn is in contention for several of these top players. "I think there’s something about Coach Freeze and this staff that he’s put together," White said. "It’s created such a momentum and the recruits are drawn to it, I’m drawn to it. The way they make you feel when your there and their pitch to you, it makes a recruit want to play for Coach Freeze." Guys like White bought into the vision early and now are working to expand their class. Already, the caliber of players committed to Auburn is a sign that things are heading in the right direction. The Tigers are ranked third in the nation in average stars for a commit, trailing only Ohio State and Georgia.