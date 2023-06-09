White: ‘I’m trying to get some dogs around me’
AUBURN | A 30-minute phone conversation with Bo Nix several months ago still resonates with Walker White.
The Auburn quarterback commitment is putting some of that advice into practice this weekend.
“I’m trying to gets some dogs around me,” said White. “That’s what I need. Bo Nix once told me, ‘You’re as good as the guys around you.’ So I’m just really trying to work on some.
"I see myself as an extension of the coaching staff on the field and in the recruiting world. I’ve just really taken that to heart."
The Tigers are hosting six official visitors this weekend in 4-star athlete Daniel Hill from Meridian (Miss.) High, 4-star outside linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Clanton (Ala.) High, a Georgia commit, 4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford from Parkview in Kilburn, Ga., 4-star safety Kensley Faustin from Naples (Fla.) High, 3-star offensive guard Coen Echols from Katy (Texas) High and 3-star offensive guard Caleb Holmes from Creekside in Fairburn, Ga.
White made the trip from Little Rock, Ark., this weekend to participate in an elite camp Friday and help recruit the talented group.
“I’m just excited to get around them and just create those relationships,” said White. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken to heart. If you just show the recruits who you are and you be authentic, whether they click with you or not, you want guys you can connect with.
“I know Daniel Hill released his top eight and Auburn is one of those. I’m just gonna try to narrow that to a top one and try to get him here with us. That would be a huge grab.”
White opted to participate in the camp despite being committed to Auburn since February, which came as a bit of a surprise to several of the other campers.
“I just love working with Coach (Philip) Montgomery,” said White. “Someone asked me there in line, ‘You’re committed here, right?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ They were like, ‘Why are you at camp?’ I was like, ‘I just want to compete.’
“This staff besides Coach Montgomery hasn’t seen me throw yet. So I wanted to come show them my arm, show them what I can do and how I can improve. And just compete with the guys.”
The opportunity to work with Montgomery was one of the highlights of the camp for White.
“I was like, ‘This feels right,’” said White. “Then I would turn around and listen to Coach (Jesse) Stone and Coach (Kent) Austin. All these guys are pouring into me and trying to grow me.
“That was one of the biggest reasons I’m goin to come here because I know I’m going to get developed. There’s so many coaches with so much experience that can teach me. It’s just really special.”
White is rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 146 overall prospect by Rivals.