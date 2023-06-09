AUBURN | A 30-minute phone conversation with Bo Nix several months ago still resonates with Walker White. The Auburn quarterback commitment is putting some of that advice into practice this weekend. “I’m trying to gets some dogs around me,” said White. “That’s what I need. Bo Nix once told me, ‘You’re as good as the guys around you.’ So I’m just really trying to work on some.

White is working hard to help Auburn build a top 2024 class.

"I see myself as an extension of the coaching staff on the field and in the recruiting world. I’ve just really taken that to heart." The Tigers are hosting six official visitors this weekend in 4-star athlete Daniel Hill from Meridian (Miss.) High, 4-star outside linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Clanton (Ala.) High, a Georgia commit, 4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford from Parkview in Kilburn, Ga., 4-star safety Kensley Faustin from Naples (Fla.) High, 3-star offensive guard Coen Echols from Katy (Texas) High and 3-star offensive guard Caleb Holmes from Creekside in Fairburn, Ga. White made the trip from Little Rock, Ark., this weekend to participate in an elite camp Friday and help recruit the talented group. “I’m just excited to get around them and just create those relationships,” said White. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken to heart. If you just show the recruits who you are and you be authentic, whether they click with you or not, you want guys you can connect with. “I know Daniel Hill released his top eight and Auburn is one of those. I’m just gonna try to narrow that to a top one and try to get him here with us. That would be a huge grab.” White opted to participate in the camp despite being committed to Auburn since February, which came as a bit of a surprise to several of the other campers.