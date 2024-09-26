Bruce Pearl has 10 seniors on his roster this season, which means his roster for 2025-26 is nearly barren.

That is changing.

Auburn added its first commit of the Class of 2025 Thursday when Simon Walker, a 6-foot-5 guard from Huntsville High school, verbally committed to play for Pearl beginning next summer. He chose the Tigers over Iowa, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Butler.

Walker will provide value primarily as a shooter. He's at his best as a mid-range guy, but can get hot from beyond the arc at times. He's gained 10 pounds during the past season through weight training, however, and was a better finisher at the rim this past summer while playing with the Pro One U17 team in the Under Armour Association.

Walker also was more assertive as an initiator on the scoring end, finishing his club season with 42 assists in 15 games. He committed just 24 turnovers.

The early signing period begins Nov. 13.