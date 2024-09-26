PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

Walker picks the Tigers

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports
Publisher
@JayGTate
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Bruce Pearl has 10 seniors on his roster this season, which means his roster for 2025-26 is nearly barren.

That is changing.

Auburn added its first commit of the Class of 2025 Thursday when Simon Walker, a 6-foot-5 guard from Huntsville High school, verbally committed to play for Pearl beginning next summer. He chose the Tigers over Iowa, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Butler.

Walker will provide value primarily as a shooter. He's at his best as a mid-range guy, but can get hot from beyond the arc at times. He's gained 10 pounds during the past season through weight training, however, and was a better finisher at the rim this past summer while playing with the Pro One U17 team in the Under Armour Association.

Walker also was more assertive as an initiator on the scoring end, finishing his club season with 42 assists in 15 games. He committed just 24 turnovers.

The early signing period begins Nov. 13.

