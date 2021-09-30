Walker Kessler 'going to be really good this year'

With his unique size and skillset, Pearl described Kessler as a moldable piece of clay that can fit in well in his system.

But after a year at Chapel Hill, Kessler entered the transfer portal and Pearl was not going to miss out on him again.

Bruce Pearl wanted him coming out of high school. He nearly had him, too. But Walker Kessler went to North Carolina.

Kessler joins forces with Jabari Smith, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Stretch Akingbola to form one of the top front courts in the nation. One of the most unique ones of Pearl's career, too.

“Well, this is the biggest front court I’ve ever had. It’s the longest front court I’ve ever had," Pearl said. "I’ve never had a 7’1” guy that can shoot the 3-ball.”

Despite his size, Kessler excels in the fast break and playing outside. Getting the opportunity to play on the outside a little bit was a big factor behind his decision to come and play in Pearl's system.

Last year at North Carolina Kessler averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. He was stuck behind a few other guys at center and forced to play inside, with Roy Williams limiting how much he could be on the perimeter.

But during the final 11 games he got an opportunity to play more and averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. That included a 20-point, eight-rebound and four-block performance against Florida State and a game in the ACC tournament against Notre Dame with 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.

“He’s a beast,” Devan Cambridge said. “He can shoot the 3. He can stretch the floor. He’s going to rebound, block shots. He runs the floor really good.”

Playing alongside him in the front court, Williams is looking forward to getting to play with Kessler.

“Walker is the kindest teammate I think I’ve ever had. He’s a good kid," Williams said. "He wants to make his teammates better. He’s not like — this team isn’t like focused on themselves — they want to be great as a whole team.

"Walker is a great rebounder. He’s a great finisher. He’s going to really help with our five-man being able to spread the floor and be able to shoot the shot — able for our guards to drive and kick it to him. He’s going to be really good this year for our team."