"He called me and said he was gonna offer me," Kennedy said. "He was like ‘It’s a great place to try and play at the next level.’ It’s also SEC and I wasn’t expecting that, so I was really happy, really excited."

It was from Auburn edge linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni. The two then hopped on a phone call, where Bellantoni delivered the good news.

Kennedy only had one offer heading into November. It was from Missouri Southern, a Division II school in Joplin, Mo., with an enrollment of less than 5,000 students. Over the last two weeks, several programs have offered as his recruitment takes off.

Auburn is the latest school to offer. USC, Washington, California and San Diego State also offered earlier this month.

"It’s been good, you know, a shocking experience," Kennedy said. "I was just proud because I worked so hard for this, just really shocking."

Kennedy's set a date for an official visit to California, slated for Dec. 16, but that's his only planned visit at the moment. USC and Auburn are both working to get him to visit campus.

"I know they are trying to get me up there," Kennedy said on Auburn. "They haven’t sent me a date, but I plan to go up and see what’s up. They were trying to get me up there."