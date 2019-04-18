AUBURN | Garrett Wade has already started six games but the freshman left-hander will take a big step forward in his Auburn career Thursday night with his first SEC start. Butch Thompson is sending Wade to the mound against No. 17 Ole Miss as the 23rd-ranked Tigers look to win a conference series for the first time since a trip to South Carolina March 29-31.

“Garrett Wade came here to pitch in a game one in the SEC. He’s worked and hasn’t been given that opportunity, and he’s getting it tomorrow,” Thompson said. “That’s why you come here. This is why you elected to come to school and play in the best league in America, and here’s your opportunity, make the most of it.”

Wade has started six non-conference games this season. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Wade did start against Alabama in the Capital City Classic a few weeks ago allowing three runs, two earned, in 3.2 innings. He threw one shutout inning out of the bullpen against Arkansas April 5. His average of 1.31 strikeouts per inning ranks second on the team behind Tanner Burns’ 1.33. But he's also second on the team with 24 walks. "Garrett has the most potential out of almost any pitcher I've ever seen," catcher Matt Scheffler said. "It's just one of those things where he's that close and once he finds it, I think he'll be a top pitcher in this league, 100 percent. I have no doubt in my mind. "He has three plus-plus pitches. His fastball, when he can locate it is 91-94. When you mix that in with an 83 mile an hour slider and a 75 mile an hour curve ball that drops off the table, those are three pitches anybody would kill to have." The Rebels, 26-12 overall and 9-6 in the conference, feature one of the SEC’s best offenses ranking fourth in batting average (.296), fourth in home runs (42) and second in runs scored (303). Tyler Keenan is batting .286 with nine home runs and and SEC-high 49 RBI. Ole Miss, which is eighth in the SEC with a 3.97 team ERA, lost 2 of 3 at home to Kentucky last weekend.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN OLE MISS THU Fr. LHP Garrett Wade (3-0, 5.47) Jr. RHP Will Ethridge (5-2, 1.76) FRI So. RHP Tanner Burns (4-1, 2.05) Fr. LHP Doug Nikhazy (3-3, 3.57) SAT Fr. LHP Brooks Fuller (2-1, 2.32) Fr. RHP Gunnar Hoglund (1-1, 4.60)