Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle averages 25.0 yards per punt return including a 77-yard touchdown against LSU. He also returned a punt for a touchdown as a freshman against Louisiana in 2018.

AUBURN | No. 15 Auburn is last, 130th out of 130 NCAA schools, in punt coverage. That’s a concern, a very big concern, considering the nation's leading punt returner will be visiting Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday afternoon

“Special teams, what really stands out to me is their punt returner, Waddle,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s dynamic. He’s changed games. He’s changed field position. You turn on the film and it’s explosive play after explosive play. We’re going to have to do a super job dealing with him.”

The Tigers are allowing 18.5 yards per punt return including an 81-yarder by Oregon, a 36-yarder by Tulane and a 55-yarder by Ole Miss.

Waddle is also a threat at wide receiver where he’s caught 28 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns. He’s part of a tetrad of Tide wideouts that have combined for 186 catches for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs and Waddle put a lot of pressure on secondaries, particularly nickel and dime defensive backs that aren’t used to lining up against such talented receivers.

Overall, Alabama ranks third nationally averaging 344.3 passing yards per game.

“You look at their explosive plays … and probably half of them are short ones that went long. Very, very explosive offense,” Malzahn said.

Kickoff in the 84th Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.