Vols even series

The Tigers had a chance to score with two outs in the top of the 11th but Bristol Carter was caught in a rundown and thrown out trying to steal home.

In a game delayed 18 hours and 27 minutes by rain, both teams went scoreless in the 10th before the Volunteers loaded the bases with one out in the 11th and pinch-hitter Chris Newstrom bounced a ball up the middle past a drawn-in infield to give UT the win.

It took 11 innings and nearly 23 hours, but No. 7 Tennessee was able to even the series with No. 5 Auburn with a 5-4 walk-off win in the 11th inning Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Auburn took a 4-3 lead in the ninth Saturday night on an RBI-single by Chase Fralick but Tennessee answered with a solo home run by Dalton Bargo in the bottom of the inning.

Dylan Watts (2-1) took the loss allowing a run in 1.0 inning. Griffin Graves took over for Watts after back-to-back singles to open the 11th.

The Tigers fall to 32-15 overall and 12-11 in the SEC.

Auburn scored two runs in the first on RBI-singles by Ike Irish and Lucas Steele. Irish manufactured a run in the fifth, reaching base on an error, stealing both second and third base and scoring on a wild pitch.

He also threw out a runner at home to end the sixth.

“Ike Irish has played like a bonafide All-American first rounder,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Every time he swings the bat, he’s got a chance to do damage. Threw out a guy at the plate, stealing bases.”

AU starter Cam Tilly lasted just 2.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits and four walks. Carson Myers held UT to one run on seven hits in 3.1 innings, John Armstrong no runs on a hit and two walks in 1.2 innings and Parker Carlson one run on one hit in 1.1 innings.

Game three will be seven innings and get underway at approximately 1:33 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.