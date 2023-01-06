After several years, Bryson Green was back in Auburn. The former Oklahoma State wide receiver was recruited by the Tigers while in high school, and after entering the transfer portal, decided to check out Auburn once more. When he arrived, a familiar face greeted him — wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. Green and Davis had talked years ago when Green visited Auburn for a camp while Davis was just a graduate assistant. "It’s a small world that he got to come back here and be put in a situation as receivers coach, when he met me when I was that young in age," Green said.

Bryson Green took an official visit to Auburn this week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

While on his visit, he had an opportunity to check out the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, but that wasn't what crossed his mind the most. Green was focused on relationships. When Green visited Auburn in the past, Malzahn was on the hot seat. It's a totally different situation now, with Hugh Freeze entering his first year as head coach of the Tigers. What does Green look at in a situation like this? "I look at what they did in their past, I look at where they were at previous places and what they’ve done," Green said. "Had conversations and asked important questions where I felt like I can be most successful, make the most impact and fit in the right way." In two seasons at Oklahoma State, Green had 723 yards receiving on 48 receptions and seven touchdowns, with a notable uptick in production from his freshman to sophomore season. It's the kind of production that's drawing interest from several schools and Green is still sorting out all his options.