Visit, Ike Hilliard helps rejuvenate Auburn interest for Karmello English

Auburn had pretty much fallen out of the game for Central Phenix City wide receiver Karmello English.

But a Monday visit to watch Auburn practice and a chance to meet new WR coach Ike Hilliard for the first time has the Tigers right back in the ballgame.

Monday's visit was English's first to Auburn since being at a flurry of games this fall, and it ended up being a big opportunity that was capitalized on by Auburn.

"It showed me a different — I feel like it’s a different type of love from being around Coach Ike, keeping it real with me, basically," English said. "Showing me a lot, it put Auburn in a different spot from where I had them from last time."