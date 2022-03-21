Visit, Ike Hilliard helps rejuvenate Auburn interest for Karmello English
Auburn had pretty much fallen out of the game for Central Phenix City wide receiver Karmello English.
But a Monday visit to watch Auburn practice and a chance to meet new WR coach Ike Hilliard for the first time has the Tigers right back in the ballgame.
Monday's visit was English's first to Auburn since being at a flurry of games this fall, and it ended up being a big opportunity that was capitalized on by Auburn.
"It showed me a different — I feel like it’s a different type of love from being around Coach Ike, keeping it real with me, basically," English said. "Showing me a lot, it put Auburn in a different spot from where I had them from last time."
English had already talked with Hilliard in the past over the phone, but Monday was his first opportunity to meet him in person. It was also a chance to watch Auburn's WR drills, and see a thin WR room that he could step in to right away.
A former SEC stud at Florida and NFL veteran as a player and coach, most recently for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hilliard's NFL experience is big to English.
"Yessir, because what I’m trying to do, he already achieved it. So, it plays a big role," English said.
English doesn't have any other visits set in stone for right now, but he does plan to return to Auburn at some point down the road.
It might be tough for that visit to top Monday, though.
"This was by far the best visit coming to Auburn," English said.