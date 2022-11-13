Visit 'different' for top OL target
A couple weeks ago, Bo Huhgley said that Auburn needed to start winning in order to help its chances with him.
Well, Auburn won Saturday over Texas A&M, and Hughley was there to witness a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"From the past couple times I’ve been there, for Cadillac to come in and win that game like that, it was very different," Hughley said.
Hughley had visited Auburn several times this season with some of his teammates, but this was the first time the Tigers won on any of his visits.
"The crowd turned up. That was my first time seeing them turn up from a win, so that was different," Hughley said. "The team turned up. That was my first time seeing them turn up from a win, so that was different. Everything was different because, usually, when I come down here, they never lock up and this time they actually locked up."
Auburn locked up its first victory since Sept. 24, led by interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams.
"For Cadillac to come in here and win his first game, he kind of impressed me with that one," Hughley said. "I feel like I have to have a sit down conversation with him, because I haven’t yet. So that really did impress me, but I still feel like me and Cadillac gotta build a relationship before we do anything."
Hughley has been a Georgia commit since September of last year, but the Tigers have been working diligently to flip him ever since.