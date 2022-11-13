A couple weeks ago, Bo Huhgley said that Auburn needed to start winning in order to help its chances with him. Well, Auburn won Saturday over Texas A&M, and Hughley was there to witness a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium. "From the past couple times I’ve been there, for Cadillac to come in and win that game like that, it was very different," Hughley said.

Bo Hughley is one of Auburn's top targets at offensive line. (Rivals.com)

Hughley had visited Auburn several times this season with some of his teammates, but this was the first time the Tigers won on any of his visits. "The crowd turned up. That was my first time seeing them turn up from a win, so that was different," Hughley said. "The team turned up. That was my first time seeing them turn up from a win, so that was different. Everything was different because, usually, when I come down here, they never lock up and this time they actually locked up."