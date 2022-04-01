Visit a 'great experience' for 2023 DE

AUBURN | Cypress, Texas, native and 3-star defensive end Terrance Green soaked in the sights and sounds of Auburn's campus and practice Wednesday. The experience already has the 6-foot-5 lineman planning another trip to the Plains. "Just a great environment," Green said. "Everyone treated me and my family nice and [with] respect, so I’ll definitely be back."

Terrance Green visited Auburn March 30. (Ben Golan/RedRaiderSports.com)

During practice, Green observed the way that defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh works — with the technical aspect of his coaching style appearing to Green. "I liked the D-line coach, Coach Brumbaugh," Green said. "He's very technical about everything. He’s a big technique guy, so I like that a lot."

Along with meeting Coach Brumbaugh, Green and his mother also met with head coach Bryan Harsin. "I like what he stands for and all that," Green said of Harsin. "Hard work leads to success and stuff, so that was a good meeting." Green is still early in his recruitment, with his top schools not yet narrowed down. He's still 'open to all schools' and says Auburn is 'up there with everyone else.' He'll visit Oregon Saturday, along with Baylor and Colorado next week, before likely shutting down visits until after spring football. It's in the summertime that Green will try to plan another visit to Auburn. "I feel like the program is moving in a great direction," Green said.