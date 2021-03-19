AuburnSports - Virtual visit to Auburn makes big impression on 4-star OT

Virtual visit to Auburn makes big impression on 4-star OT
Auburn has moved into the top group for 4-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood.
Hood, from Hillsboro in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday took a virtual visit to Auburn, which helped propel the Tigers up his list.
“It went really good,” Hood said. “I enjoyed everything I saw and everything they have to offer. They took me around and showed me the campus. I saw the dorms, the locker room, the training facilities, the stadium … pretty much everything. I really enjoyed it.”
So much so that Hood says Auburn is now a serious contender.
“I really liked how the campus and facilities looked,” Hood said. “It was very overwhelming to me and helped how I look at Auburn. I would say Auburn is a legit option for me now.”
Hood also likes offensive line coach Will Friend. The two have known each other since Friend was at Tennessee.
“I’ve known Coach Friend for a while,” Hood said. “He’s a real nice coach and I like him. He definitely knows how to coach, knows what he’s talking about. I talk to him and (OL graduate assistant) Coach (Patrick) Kugler a lot. They are showing me a lot of love.”
In addition to Auburn, Hood said Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are in his top group. He doesn’t plan to make a commitment anytime soon.
“I want to take some visits, some physical visits,” Hood said. “I want to get a feel for things before I make my final decision.”
Rivals ranks Hood, who is 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, the No. 15 overall recruit in Tennessee and No. 35 offensive tackle in the 2022 class.
Thanks @AuburnMade @AuburnFootball @CoachWillFriend @Coach_Kugs for an amazing virtual tour at Auburn University 🔵🟠#wareagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/DsHZhtIo0e— Jacob Hood (65) ✞ ✪ (@jacobhood2022) March 18, 2021