AuburnSports - Virtual visit to Auburn makes big impression on 4-star OT

Auburn has moved into the top group for 4-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood.

Hood, from Hillsboro in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday took a virtual visit to Auburn, which helped propel the Tigers up his list.

“It went really good,” Hood said. “I enjoyed everything I saw and everything they have to offer. They took me around and showed me the campus. I saw the dorms, the locker room, the training facilities, the stadium … pretty much everything. I really enjoyed it.”

So much so that Hood says Auburn is now a serious contender.

“I really liked how the campus and facilities looked,” Hood said. “It was very overwhelming to me and helped how I look at Auburn. I would say Auburn is a legit option for me now.”