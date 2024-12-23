VIDEO: PORTAL SZN Ep. 13

Eric Singleton, the outstanding receiver from Georgia Tech, signed with Auburn late Sunday and everything was announced Monday morning. The Tigers were able to lock down Singleton after facing a major push from Ole Miss. Hugh Freeze and Derrick Nix surely will savor that chance to get over on Lane Kiffin.

Where will Singleton work? Outside? Inside? We'll take a look at the Tigers' depth chart and break that down.

And while Auburn's work in the portal has been excellent so far, there still is work to be done. Two key holes remain on defense. LET'S DISCUSS!





