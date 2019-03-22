Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 17:38:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Pearl's pre-Kansas press conference

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Bruce Pearl spoke with reporters at length Friday about his team and the Kansas Jayhawks.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}