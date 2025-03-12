VIDEO: Pearl Press Conference

The Auburn head coach stops by to discuss his team's latest round of award winners and nominees, his thoughts about Chad Baker-Mazara's ejection last weekend what the Tigers must improve to win games in Nashville.
A look at No. 1 seed Auburn’s path to a second consecutive SEC Tournament championship.
Alex Petrovic allowed one hit in 5.1 innings to lead No. 23 Auburn to a 6-1 win over UT Martin.
The Guys are back to discuss the basketball team's chances in Nashville, Chad Baker-Mazara's situation and more!
Bruce Pearl knows Auburn needs to step up as a team and individually to make a postseason run.
Auburn blew a 4-0 lead to Mississippi State and were swept to open SEC play.
