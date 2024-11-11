VIDEO: Hugh Freeze Press Conference

The Auburn head coach stops by to talk about his thinking at quarterback moving forward (Thorne vs. Hank Brown), who is responsible for recruiting the current roster and who exactly calls plays during the games. It's still a bit of a mystery.
After going down nine in the second half, Auburn outscored Houston 42-28 to pull off the upset in Houston
A deeper review of the Tigers' late-night win in Texas ...
Freshman Tahaad Pettiford led No. 11 Auburn to a 74-69 win at No. 4 Houston.
The two teams sit atop the RPI defensive rankings as they battle in Houston on Saturday night.
Deuce Knight on his flip to Auburn, the Tigers' young receiving core and Hugh Freeze's message to the 2025 class.
