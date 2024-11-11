Published Nov 11, 2024
VIDEO: Hugh Freeze Press Conference
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
The Auburn head coach stops by to talk about his thinking at quarterback moving forward (Thorne vs. Hank Brown), who is responsible for recruiting the current roster and who exactly calls plays during the games. It's still a bit of a mystery.