Published Nov 18, 2024
VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference (Texas A&M Week)
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
The Auburn coach stops by to talk about Payton Thorne's big week against ULM, what needs to happen this weekend against A&M for the Tigers to have a chance and which run concept he considers akin to "crypto."