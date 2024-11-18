VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference (Texas A&M Week)

The Auburn coach stops by to talk about Payton Thorne's big week against ULM, what needs to happen this weekend against A&M for the Tigers to have a chance and which run concept he considers akin to "crypto."
The Auburn coach stops by to talk about Payton Thorne's big week against ULM, what needs to happen this weekend against A&M for the Tigers to have a chance and which run concept he considers akin to "crypto."
The veteran continues to lead Auburn's receivers on and off the field with his play and presence.
Walker White saw his first college action playing the entire 4th quarter of a 48-14 win over ULM.
Payton Thorne bounced back from a shoulder injury to throw a career-high five TD’s against ULM.
Hunter passed the 1,000-yard mark for rushing yards this season.
Auburn is sitting top five for Zyan Gibson following his first game day visit to the Plains.
The veteran continues to lead Auburn's receivers on and off the field with his play and presence.
Walker White saw his first college action playing the entire 4th quarter of a 48-14 win over ULM.
Payton Thorne bounced back from a shoulder injury to throw a career-high five TD’s against ULM.