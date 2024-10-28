VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference

in other news
Pick’em: Week 9
Our predictions for Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
KNOW THE ENEMY: Kentucky '24
Auburn on Saturday seeks to snap its four-game skid with a night game in Lexington ...
WR commit: Auburn 'the place for me'
Auburn WR commit Sam Turner covers his flip from Georgia Tech, Deuce Knight and his thoughts on the '25 class.
Pearl looking for Johnson to be more aggressive
Heading into his final season of college basketball, Bruce Pearl is looking for a more aggressive Chaney Johnson
Auburn commits in action: Week 10
Game information for every Auburn commit and their high school game this week.
The Auburn head coach stops by to talk about the big win at Kentucky, his frustration of special-teams penalties and what he did about it, his assessment of Payton Thorne's night and which Vanderbilt player vexes him the most.
