Pick’em: Week 9

Our predictions for Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

 • Bryan Matthews
KNOW THE ENEMY: Kentucky '24

Auburn on Saturday seeks to snap its four-game skid with a night game in Lexington ...

 • Jay G. Tate
WR commit: Auburn 'the place for me'

Auburn WR commit Sam Turner covers his flip from Georgia Tech, Deuce Knight and his thoughts on the '25 class.

 • Caleb Jones
Pearl looking for Johnson to be more aggressive

Heading into his final season of college basketball, Bruce Pearl is looking for a more aggressive Chaney Johnson

 • Henry Patton
Auburn commits in action: Week 10

Game information for every Auburn commit and their high school game this week.

 • Caleb Jones

Published Oct 28, 2024
VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
The Auburn head coach stops by to talk about the big win at Kentucky, his frustration of special-teams penalties and what he did about it, his assessment of Payton Thorne's night and which Vanderbilt player vexes him the most.

Auburn
