Published Nov 25, 2024
VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference
circle avatar
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
Publisher
Twitter
@JayGTate
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The head coach stops by to discuss the win against Texas A&M, his view of Dre Lambert-Smith's outstanding catch in overtime, his relationship with Payton Thorne and his plan to speak with Nick Saban later this week. Plus more!