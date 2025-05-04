Seniors lead Auburn to win

“NC State’s strength is its offense,” said co-head coach Chris Malveaux. “The last couple weekends, SJ (Geurin) has stepped up. Haley (Rainey) has been a wildcard lately. If she can get steady and do her thing, she can be a big part of what we need to do down the stretch. They both have different strengths, different looks. It was great to see Haley grit it out today. It was a really solid start. She had great command and was able to bounce back from some little hiccups.”

The Tigers' senior class was responsible for all eight runs scored in an 8-0 win over North Carolina State Sunday afternoon, as transfer Haley Rainey pitched a one-hit shutout.

In likely their final game at Jane B. Moore Field, the Auburn seniors showed out.

Icess Tresvik, who started her career at North Carolina A&T, got the scoring started with a solo home run to lead off the second inning, with fellow senior Rose Roach adding another run via an RBI single with two outs later on.

Auburn added a run in both the third inning and the fourth inning, courtesy KK McCrary’s double and Abbey Smith’s fielder’s choice.

It put Auburn up 4-0, but the bats weren’t done.

The Tigers put up four runs in the sixth inning and ended things early, as Auburn loaded the bases before recording an out.

It was only fitting that Smith and Nelia Peralta, two seniors that both started their collegiate careers at Auburn, both recorded RBIs to end the game. Smith singled in a pair of runs, while Peralta doubled in the last two that put the run rule into effect.

In the circle, the Cal State Fullerton transfer Rainey was outstanding. Rainey tossed a complete game where she allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out four.

The story isn’t done for this group of seniors. Auburn begins postseason play Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST, as the Tigers take on Alabama in the SEC Tournament. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.