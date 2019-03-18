Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 17:18:05 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: First day of spring drills

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

More than 11 minutes of footage from the Tigers' first day of 2019 Spring Drills.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}