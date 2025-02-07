VIDEO: Bruce Pearl Press Conference

The Tigers' head coach stops by to discuss facing off with his former assistant (Todd Golden) with much on the line, his approach toward perhaps toning down Chad Baker-Mazara's vociferous dissent and what he likes most about Dylan Cardwell.
Denver Jones had one of his best performances of the season against Oklahoma. His focus was the main reason.
Behind a dominating inside game, No. 1 Auburn beat Oklahoma 98-70 Tuesday night.
Auburn remains "pretty high" in Bryce Perry-Wright's recruitment.
The Sooners come into Tuesday's matchup winners of three of their last four.
