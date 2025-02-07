Published Feb 7, 2025
VIDEO: Bruce Pearl Press Conference
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
The Tigers' head coach stops by to discuss facing off with his former assistant (Todd Golden) with much on the line, his approach toward perhaps toning down Chad Baker-Mazara's vociferous dissent and what he likes most about Dylan Cardwell.