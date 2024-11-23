VIDEO: Auburn storms field

Video as Auburn beats Texas A&M 43-41 in four overtimes and the fans storm the field.
It's time for an AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn, ahead of the Texas A&M game.
The Tigers face No. 15 Texas A&M under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
Auburn believes it created some momentum from the ULM win, but Texas A&M has its sights on a playoff berth.
Auburn hosted 6-foot-8 offensive lineman Joshua Sam Epelle for the UL Monroe game last week.
Auburn is one of the first programs to extend an offer to 2026 wide receiver Jase Mathews, who visited Saturday.
