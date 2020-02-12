VIDEO: Auburn presented with Iron Bowl trophy
As is tradition, Alabama and its student government presented this past season's Iron Bowl victors with the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy at Auburn's home basketball showdown against the Crimson Tide.
Below are videos from that encounter at centercourt in Auburn Arena on Wednesday night.
