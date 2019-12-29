TAMPA, Fla. | Auburn opened up its third on-site bowl practice to the media for a small viewing period Sunday at the University of Tampa.

The 15-minute window consisted primarily of warmups and stretching, as well as defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and head coach Gus Malzahn instructing the offense and defense, respectively, in drills.

There weren't any absences or injuries to note, other than senior receiver Jay Jay Wilson returning to the field after missing the first two practices at the bowl site due to personal reasons.

Here are AuburnSports.com's video highlights from the morning.